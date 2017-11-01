ChartWise Medical Systems Appoints Steven Mason to Role of President and COO

Steven Mason Joins Pioneering CACDI Software Technology Provider to Help Drive Continued Growth and Innovation

WAKEFIELD, RI--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc. (www.chartwisemed.com), the award-winning industry leader in Computer-Assisted Clinical Documentation Improvement (CACDI) software, is pleased to announce that Steven Mason has joined the ChartWise executive leadership team. Mason will serve as ChartWise's president and COO, and he will focus on leveraging the company's best in class CACDI software technology to drive increased customer growth and user satisfaction. ChartWise founder Dr. Jon Elion will remain the company's CEO and visionary leader.

Mason has decades of experience in starting, operating and growing leading technology and services companies in the health and human services market, and brings his expertise to his new position at ChartWise.

"We've known and worked with Steven for several years and now is the perfect time to bring him into the fold," said Dr. Jon Elion, founder and CEO of ChartWise Medical Systems. "Steven's strategic expertise in facilitating accelerated growth with healthcare technology companies is an excellent fit with the proven track record that ChartWise has established in product innovation. He has worked closely with many of the nation's leading health systems over his career, and we're looking forward to turning him loose to work his magic with the ChartWise 2.0 solution."

Mason joins ChartWise from MedeAnalytics where, as SVP and GM of Enterprise Performance Management Solutions, he was primarily responsible for integrating, managing and growing the Mede Performance Management (MedePM) business unit within the broader MedeAnalytics portfolio. Prior to MedeAnalytics, Mason was the co-founder and CEO of OnFocus Healthcare which was acquired by MedeAnalytics in 2014.

"ChartWise is second to none in terms of their CACDI software technology," said Mason. "The company is well-regarded within the industry and has been recognized as a KLAS CDI category winner three years in a row for continuously raising the bar and advancing the technology hospitals and medical centers rely on for accurate coding, documentation and reimbursement. I look forward to hitting the ground running as we take ChartWise to the next level of growth and product leadership."

The ChartWise 2.0 CACDI software solution is unmatched in the coding and documentation space, including new innovative features ranging from a RAF Calculator tool, to a sophisticated query library and advanced DataScan reporting and alerts. For additional information about the ChartWise 2.0 product, please visit http://www.chartwisemed.com/products, or call 888-493-4502.

About ChartWise

ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc., based in Wakefield, RI, is a medical software firm and the developer of ChartWise 2.0, a web-based solution for Computer-Assisted Clinical Documentation Improvement. ChartWise 2.0's clinical intelligence expertise assists physicians and clinical documentation specialists with increased efficiencies and completeness of documentation, queries and workflow. Developed by renowned physician Jon Elion, M.D., ChartWise 2.0 is the only documentation software that translates clinical language used by physicians into accurate diagnostic language required for documentation and reimbursement. ChartWise was recognized on the 2016 and 2017 Inc. 5000 List as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, placing first among all Rhode Island-based businesses on the list each year. ChartWise was also selected as the 2015, 2016 and 2017 KLAS Award Winner for the CDI Software category, and as a 2015 Red Herring Top 100 North America and Global 100 Winner. For more information, visit www.chartwisemed.com.