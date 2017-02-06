ChartWise Medical Systems Leads the Field Again With 2017 KLAS Category Leader Distinction

Esteemed CACDI Software Provider Once Again Named Category Leader of the CDI Software Segment

WAKEFIELD, RI--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc. (www.chartwisemed.com), the industry leader in Computer-Assisted Clinical Documentation Improvement (CACDI) software, is once again a recipient of a KLAS Category Leader distinction. The leading edge CACDI software provider is being recognized as the 2017 Category Leader for CDI Software for the second consecutive year -- the company's third consecutive year leading the field in their space. Best in KLAS rankings celebrate vendors receiving highest provider scores for software and professional services.

ChartWise achieved the top score in the 2017 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report as a result of a comprehensive analysis of organizations within the CDI space. The ChartWise solution boasts industry-best reporting capabilities, a sophisticated and intuitive user interface, Query Wizard and Physician Advisor functionality, an integrated encoder, and a variety of additional user-friendly features designed to help physicians and health information management (HIM) professionals deliver accurate documentation resulting in proper reimbursement.

"ChartWise works hard each and every year to deliver the absolute best coding, documentation and reporting tools hospitals and medical centers rely on to be successful in the current healthcare environment," said Dr. Jon Elion, founder and CEO of ChartWise Medical Systems. "Receiving this distinction as a KLAS Category Leader for CDI Software two years in a row -- and an outstanding performer for three years in a row -- means a great deal to everyone on the ChartWise team because of the breadth of analysis KLAS performs to determine their winners. We have never shied away from the challenge to be the best and we know the best is exactly what our users have come to expect from the documentation and coding tools and services we provide."

KLAS drills down on over 50 market categories each year to answer the most pressing questions using input that comes directly from healthcare professionals. KLAS evaluates vendor performance autonomously with the active participation of thousands of healthcare organizations -- utilizing a stringent methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial. The Best in KLAS report provides key decision-makers across the globe with the real customer story as they face difficult healthcare technology choices.

"The Best in KLAS report celebrates and recognizes vendors who have made significant strides to improve healthcare while addressing changes like payment reform and the shift to population health. The KLAS team applauds your efforts and acknowledges your commitment to innovation and achievement," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "As the years go by, we are continually humbled by the number of providers who share their experiences with us; they make all our reports, especially our Best in KLAS report, possible."

For additional information about the ChartWise 2.0 product, please visit http://www.chartwisemed.com/products.

About ChartWise

ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc., based in Wakefield, RI, is a medical software firm and the developer of ChartWise 2.0, a web-based solution for Computer-Assisted Clinical Documentation Improvement. ChartWise 2.0's clinical intelligence expertise assists physicians and clinical documentation specialists with increased efficiencies and completeness of documentation, queries and workflow. Developed by renowned physician Jon Elion, M.D., ChartWise 2.0 is the only documentation software that translates clinical language used by physicians into accurate diagnostic language required for documentation and reimbursement. ChartWise was recognized on the 2016 Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, placing first among all Rhode Island-based businesses on the list. ChartWise was also selected as the 2015/2016 KLAS Award Winner for the CDI Software category and as a 2015 Red Herring Top 100 North America and Global 100 Winner. For more information, visit www.chartwisemed.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.KLASresearch.com.