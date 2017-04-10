Contribution from Chase for the third consecutive year enables nonprofit to continue honoring our nation's heroes

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Carry The Load announces Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., as the presenting sponsor of its 2017 National Relay for the third consecutive year. Chase's support helps ensure that Carry The Load, started in 2011, can commit to providing active, meaningful ways to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation's heroes.

As part of its Awareness Program, Carry The Load hosts its annual National Relay throughout the month of May to honor the sacrifices made by our nation's heroes. Funds are raised throughout May for Carry The Load's Continuum of Care Program which provides direct services to military, law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel, and their families through our partnerships with other nonprofits across the country.

"Six years ago, we set out to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day -- a holiday deserving of our nation's attention, affection and respect," said Stephen Holley, president and CEO of Carry The Load. "We've since broadened our mission to include more than just our military heroes and more than just one holiday. We are proud that Chase continues to help us, and America, celebrate, honor and remember those who sacrifice for us daily."

The 31-day relay will span more than 6,000 total miles and is comprised of a 2,100-mile East Coast route from West Point, NY to Dallas and a 4,100-mile West Coast route from Seattle to Dallas. The two routes converge in Dallas on Memorial Day for a more than 20-hour and 17-minute Memorial March. Registration information and event details can be found at carrytheload.org.

"It's our honor and privilege to support Carry The Load again this year and the important message that we must remember our service members and first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of us all," said JPMorgan Chase Head of Military and Veterans Affairs Ross A. Brown.

From April 28 to May 28, the relay will progress 24 hours a day, with rallies taking place in various cities and towns along the route. Chase will host rallies in Seattle, New York City, Wilmington, Del., Phoenix, Columbus, Ohio, Tampa, Fla. and Jacksonville, Fla. where thousands of employees and volunteers in the communities will walk and gather to remember those who have lost their lives.

Chase's support of Carry The Load reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to the veteran and military communities. Since 2011, the firm has hired more than 11,000 veterans and developed programs aimed at retaining and supporting veterans throughout their post-service careers. These efforts include leading the Veteran Jobs Mission -- previously the 100,000 Jobs Mission -- a coalition founded in 2011 by JPMorgan Chase and 10 other companies with the goal of hiring 100,000 veterans. Now more than 235 members strong, the coalition has collectively hired more than 380,000 veterans, and is ultimately committed to hiring 1 million.

About Carry The Load®

Carry The Load is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by two former Navy SEALs. Carry The Load's mission is to provide an active way to honor and celebrate our nation's heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by Military, Law Enforcement, Firefighters and First Responders. Funds raised during Memorial May programs allow Carry The Load to grow its vision and execute its mission, as well as provide existing nonprofit partners with valuable visibility, resources and meaningful connections. For more information, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@CarryTheLoad), or go to carrytheload.org.