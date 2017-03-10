Chasing Your Potential Announces New Website with Helpful Information Regarding Executive Functioning, Dyslexia and Anxiety

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Chasing Your Potential is inviting visitors to explore its new website and E-Store at www.chasingyourpotential.com, according to Dr. Cheryl Chase. The new website has been created to provide a user-friendly experience that will allow its users and customers to better access content, print detailed downloadable information, learn about upcoming events and watch helpful videos.

"We are excited to make Chasing Your Potential content and products more available to our customers through our new online store including free information." said Cheryl Chase, "The needs and challenges of students and children are at the core of what we do. This is reflected in the structure of the new website along with information that educators and families will find relevant and impactful." Topics include executive functioning, ADHD, anxiety and dyslexia.

The new www.chasingyourpotential.com provides visitors an in-depth look at Chase's philosophy and techniques to treating learning disabilities. Visitors can also learn about the programs Dr. Cheryl Chase offers in addition to a calendar of upcoming speaking engagements.

New products featured on the online store include free downloadable fact sheets, booklets, self-assessment quizzes, videos and bundled educational packages. "You are able to easily view and purchase the products that best fit your needs," Dr. Chase added.

Chasing Your Potential's new website will be updated on a regular basis with new product launches, content and events. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website at http://www.chasingyourpotential.com/.

About Cheryl Chase, Ph.D.

Cheryl Chase, Ph.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist in private practice in Independence, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. She specializes in the diagnostic and neuropsychological assessment of various conditions impacting children, adolescents and young adults including ADHD, pervasive developmental disorders, learning differences and emotional concerns. In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Chase is an accomplished speaker at the local and national levels, leading workshops on such timely topics as executive functioning, differentiated instruction and creative ways to support those who struggle in school. She is a professor at John Carroll University and serves Lawrence School as a staff psychologist.

Her down-to-earth and often humorous approach to learning makes her a favorite with educators, parents and children alike. Dr. Chase is an active member of the American Psychological Association, the International Dyslexia Association, and Children and Adults with ADD (CHADD). She has devoted her career to helping children reach their fullest potential.

For more information or visit www.chasingyourpotential.com or write info@chasingyourpotential.com.