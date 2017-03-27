Chaudiere Crossing Lane Closure

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise all users that the Ottawa-bound lanes of the Chaudiere Crossing will be closed on March 27, 2017, from 7 pm to 3 am.

The Gatineau-bound lane will remain open for alternating traffic in both directions.

Traffic control signage will be in place, and vehicular traffic will be controlled by flagpeople.

Until 7 pm, for safety reasons, the Ottawa-bound lanes will be reduced to one lane.

These closures are necessary to accommodate repair work since the freeze-thaw cycle has resulted in a pothole near the expansion joint.

The schedule may change because of weather conditions.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

