Chaudiere Crossing Lane Closure

March 27, 2017 15:10 ET
GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise all users that the Ottawa-bound lanes of the Chaudiere Crossing will be closed on March 27, 2017, from 7 pm to 3 am.
The Gatineau-bound lane will remain open for alternating traffic in both directions.
Traffic control signage will be in place, and vehicular traffic will be controlled by flagpeople.
Until 7 pm, for safety reasons, the Ottawa-bound lanes will be reduced to one lane.
These closures are necessary to accommodate repair work since the freeze-thaw cycle has resulted in a pothole near the expansion joint.
The schedule may change because of weather conditions.
PSPC thanks users for their patience.
