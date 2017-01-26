Chaudiere Crossing: lane reductions

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of lane reductions on the Chaudiere Crossing as described below:

January 28 to February 11, 2017: complete closure of the Ottawa-bound lanes

Traffic will be permitted in both directions; one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open at all times.

Pedestrians and cyclists will not be affected by these lane reductions.

These lane reductions are necessary to conduct general maintenance on the bridge.

The schedule may change because of weather conditions.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

