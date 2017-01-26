Chaudiere Crossing: lane reductions

January 26, 2017 14:00 ET
GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of lane reductions on the Chaudiere Crossing as described below:
Traffic will be permitted in both directions; one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open at all times.
Pedestrians and cyclists will not be affected by these lane reductions.
These lane reductions are necessary to conduct general maintenance on the bridge.
The schedule may change because of weather conditions.
PSPC thanks users for their patience.
