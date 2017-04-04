CHC Announces New Contract with Faroe Petroleum

Will Support Norwegian Sea Exploration Drilling Program

STAVANGER, NORWAY--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - CHC Group (the "Company" or "CHC") today announced it has been awarded a new contract with Faroe Petroleum to provide helicopter services in support of their exploration drilling program at the Brasse Field in the North Sea.

"We are excited to work with Faroe Petroleum as their aviation partner in this project," said Arne Roland, CHC Regional Director for Nordic Countries, Eastern Europe, Caspian and Canada (NECC). "This project allows us to continue to build on our decades of experience supporting oil and gas customers in the Norwegian Continental Shelf as we continue to evolve our services and technology to best meet their needs."

The operation will begin in summer 2017, flying from CHC's base in Bergen using a Sikorsky S-92, which has a proven safety and availability record, reaching more than one million fleet hours of service in 2016.

Faroe Petroleum's drilling program is expected to last for an initial period of approximately 70 days and the contract includes an option to extend CHC's services beyond this initial period.

"CHC is proud to continue a safe and reliable transportation offering to customers in and around the North Sea," said Karl Fessenden, President and CEO of CHC Helicopter. "We look forward to helping Faroe Petroleum meet their transportation needs throughout this project and are eager to start flying on their behalf upon project commencement later this year."

