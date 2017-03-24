CHC Group Successfully Emerges from Court-Supervised Restructuring

Positioned as Economically Robust and Agile Competitor in the Global Helicopter Services Market

IRVING, TX--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - CHC Group (the "Company" or "CHC") today announced that it has successfully concluded its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 as its court-confirmed Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan") went into effect on March 24, 2017.

With the support of its creditors and stakeholders, CHC completed its court-supervised financial restructuring process and emerged as a significantly stronger, better-capitalized company. CHC's competitive financial and operating structure will allow the Company to capitalize on its legacy of innovation and invest in and grow the business.

In conjunction with CHC's emergence from its court-supervised financial restructuring process and pursuant to the Plan, the Company received $300 million in new capital from its existing creditors. The Plan also provides the Company terms for restructured aircraft leases and the option for additional asset based financing commitments of $150 million from The Milestone Aviation Group Limited and its affiliates.

Karl Fessenden, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"This is a pivotal moment in CHC's history. Today marks a new beginning for CHC as we re-emerge as an economically robust and agile competitor in the global helicopter services market. Although proceeding with a restructuring is not a decision any company would take lightly, we recognized that, if we approached this process in the right way, we could transform CHC as well as change the shape of the industry moving forward. This process has allowed us to help secure CHC's long-term health, and create a streamlined, highly competitive cost structure while establishing a fleet of aircraft better aligned with our customers' businesses. All of this constructed on the bedrock of CHC -- our commitment to maintaining the highest global standards in the industry for safety."

Mr. Fessenden continued, "We would like to again thank all of our dedicated employees as well as our customers, suppliers and other business partners for their support throughout this process. We look forward to entering a new chapter for our company and being an even better partner as we continue these relationships for many years to come."

CHC's Plan and Disclosure Statement as well as other information related to the restructuring proceedings are available at www.kccllc.net/chc.

Customers, suppliers and other stakeholders can find additional information about CHC's reorganization at www.chcheli.com/restructuring.

About CHC

For 70 years, CHC Helicopter has provided safe, reliable, cost-effective helicopter service in some of the most remote and challenging environments around the world. With extensive experience transporting customers in the oil and gas industry, supporting search-and-rescue and EMS contracts, and providing maintenance, repair and overhaul services, our dedication to safety and reputation for quality and innovation help our customers reach beyond what they thought possible. Visit www.chcheli.com for information.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

