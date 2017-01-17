CHC Helicopter Announces New Contract with Siemens Wind Power GmbH

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - CHC Group ( OTC PINK : HELIQ) (the "Company" or "CHC") today announced a new contract with Siemens Wind Power GmbH to provide helicopter services in support of the construction of the Veja Mate offshore wind farm currently under construction in the German North Sea.

"We are excited to work with Siemens to support this landmark project," said Mark Abbey, CHC Regional Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). "Last year, we celebrated the successful completion of the Gemini windfarm project in October 2016 after providing nine months of support for construction of the new farm offshore North East Holland from Den Helder. We are excited to continue to build on our successful relationship with Siemens, supported by CHC's decades of experience supporting a range of energy customers, as we continue to evolve and diversify our services and technology to best meet their needs."

Flights supporting the operation from CHC's base in Den Helder using AW 139s began in the beginning of January 2017.

About CHC

CHC Helicopter, celebrating 70 years of safety, innovation and service, is a global leader in enabling customers to go further, do more and come home safely, including oil and gas companies, government search-and-rescue agencies and organizations requiring helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul services. Learn more at http://www.chc.ca/.

