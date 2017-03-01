CHC Helicopter Launches New Brand and Corporate Website

New Brand to Build on 70 Year History as a Leader in Global Transportation

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - CHC Group ( OTC PINK : HELIQ) (the "Company" or "CHC") today introduced a new corporate brand and global website (www.chcheli.com). The new brand includes a refresh of the current corporate logo, company positioning statement and colors that captures both the company's early heritage as Okanagan Helicopters and an update to its current hummingbird logo.

"As we progress towards the completion of our restructuring process, we have taken the opportunity to rethink every aspect of our company, including how we present ourselves to customers and the global market," said Karl Fessenden, president and CEO of CHC Helicopter. "Our goal in this process was to enhance our brand in a way that stands apart visually, but also clearly communicates who we are as a company, including our dedication to helping our customers get where they need to go, safely and reliably. Our modern design captures CHC today and also pays homage to our Okanagan Helicopters heritage."

"Our new positioning statement, 'Reach Beyond,' was chosen with our customers in mind," continued Fessenden. "Our goal is to reach beyond our legacy, achievements, and current high standards to constantly improve our fleet, technologies, safety, and employee performance. We strive to reach beyond what our customers expect from us to deliver the highest levels of service and cost-efficiency in the industry. And finally, we have the capability to reach beyond the capabilities of others, transporting people to the most distant and challenging locations worldwide -- onshore or offshore."

To see more on the launch of the new brand, click here to watch a short video message.

High resolution art files of the new logo can be downloaded here.

CHC's corporate website has also moved to a new global URL at www.chcheli.com. The site has been revamped to reflect the new branding and also provide visitors an enhanced user experience.

As part of the launch, CHC will apply its new brand to its facilities, aircraft and other corporate elements across the world over time.

"While we're excited to introduce our new brand across our platform, we recognize that we are managing through a challenging time in our industry," explained Fessenden. "We plan to phase these changes in over a longer period of time on global liveries, signage and other elements, ensuring that we remain focused on serving our customers and continue to develop new opportunities around the world. We are excited to celebrate our new look throughout the year and look forward to sharing more with our customers, employees and stakeholders in the months to come."

About CHC

For 70 years, CHC Helicopter has provided safe, reliable, cost-effective helicopter service in some of the most remote and challenging environments around the world. With extensive experience transporting customers in the oil and gas industry, supporting search-and-rescue and EMS contracts, and providing maintenance, repair and overhaul services, our dedication to safety and reputation for quality and innovation help our customers reach beyond what they thought possible. Visit www.chcheli.com for information.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that we may make contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include statements about our expectations for the timing and execution of our restructuring plan, our future financial condition and future business plans and expectations, the effect of, and our expectations with respect to, the operation of our business, adequacy of financial resources and commitments and operating expectations during the pendency of our court proceedings. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management, but are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and/or the timing of events to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2016 and its quarterly report for the period ended October 31, 2016. The Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these risks and other factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. No assurances can be given that our efforts to effectively reorganize under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code will ultimately be successful or that we will succeed in strengthening our balance sheet or increase our financial flexibility. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Nothing in this press release shall constitute a solicitation of any holders of any of our indebtedness or our securities or an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities of the Company. Any securities that may be offered pursuant to our Chapter 11 proceedings will not be or have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.