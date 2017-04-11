CHC Student Housing Announces Formation of Special Committee

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - CHC Student Housing Corp. ("CHC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CHC) announces its board of directors has initiated a process to identify, examine and consider strategic and financial alternatives potentially available to the Company with a view to enhancing shareholder value. Such alternatives may include, but are not limited to, a sale of the Company or all or a portion of its assets, a merger or other business combination, a recapitalization or any combination thereof. The board of directors has established a special committee comprised of Gordon Pridham and Ronald Schwarz, each an independent director of the Company, to oversee the process. The board of directors and management are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders.

While the Company has initiated this process, there is no certainty that any alternative or transaction will be undertaken or pursued. The Company has not set a definitive schedule to complete its evaluation and no decision on any particular alternative or transaction has been reached at this time. The Company does not intend to disclose ongoing developments with respect to this process, but in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations, will disclose material developments if, as and when they occur.

About CHC Student Housing Corp.

CHC Student Housing Corp. is an owner and operator of student housing properties which is focused on high quality properties in close proximity to universities in primary and well understood secondary markets in Canada.

