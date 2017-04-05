Checking In on Victoria Gold's 'Golden' Eagle Project

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Victoria Gold Corp.'s (TSX VENTURE: VIT) The Gold Report examined Victoria Gold's Eagle Project in February and is now checking in on the company's progress after two back-to-back news releases last week.

Company included in article: Victoria Gold Corp.

In a February 3 article, The Gold Report examined the funding Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VIT) had in place to move the Eagle project in the Yukon forward. Victoria Gold is now utilizing those funds to advance Eagle.

In a March 27 press release, Victoria Gold announced it had awarded its Eagle "engineering to JDS Energy & Mining in partnership with Hatch." John McConnell, President & CEO, explained that "the work over the coming weeks will, by advancing the engineering, enable commencement of site construction activities."

In the Gold Speculator's March 28 edition, Byron King highlighted that the "JDS/Hatch team have extensive experience working together on northern, cold-climate projects... and the recently completed Gahcho Kué Mine (in the Northwest Territories), which was built and brought into operations ahead of schedule and under budget."

