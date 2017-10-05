Checkr Taps Box Executive to Lead Engineering Expansion

Tomas Barreto to Accelerate Development of Checkr's Modern Background Check Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Checkr, the leading background check platform for the modern economy, today appointed Tomas Barreto, former Box Vice President of Engineering, as its new head of engineering.

Barreto's experience includes software engineering roles at IBM and Microsoft, before joining the Box team as employee number 14. While at Box, he joined Splunk's CIO Advisory Council in 2011, before being promoted to VP of Engineering in 2016.

"Tomas knows what's required in growing and scaling an engineering team, and was instrumental in the growth and development of the engineering team at Box," said Daniel Yanisse, Checkr CEO and co-founder. "His leadership and experience in the areas of enterprise software reliability, compliance and security at Box will be invaluable as we enter into our next phase of growth."

Having launched in 2014, Checkr's new way of looking at background reporting found early customers in the on-demand economy, where speed and accuracy are essential to on-boarding new workers and driving revenues. The company has quickly amassed more than 4,000 customers including on-demand pioneers Doordash, Postmates, Instacart and Uber.

"I'm excited to be contributing to the advancement of Checkr's background check platform, removing speed bumps for businesses and helping to build a fair future for American workers," said Tomas Barreto, Vice President of Engineering at Checkr. "The mission of the company is a big driver for me, and I look forward to being part of the solution for an issue that impacts more than 70 million people in the U.S."

Founded by Daniel Yanisse, a software developer who foresaw the high volumes of background checks required for the emerging on-demand economy, Checkr's mission is to build a fairer future through increased transparency and speed in job application background reporting.

The company has been a vocal supporter of fair chance hiring and believes that many organizations are missing out on some of the most loyal and talented workers because of past convictions.

Tomas has a Bachelor in Computer Science and Economics from Duke University, and has contributed to five patents for technologies that improve enterprise cloud collaboration technologies. He lives and breathes engineering and is a passionate biohacker outside of work.

About Checkr

Checkr is the leading background checks platform for the modern economy. The company's intelligent online reporting software delivers fast, accurate and fair background reports, enabling organizations to put the right people in the right jobs faster. Built for the applicant processing demands of on-demand economy, Checkr now helps more than 4,000 businesses, including Uber, Instacart, Grubhub and Postmates on-board trusted talent. A mission-driven organization, Checkr is committed to increasing transparency in background reporting and creating a fairer future for workers, and is a staunch advocate for fair hiring practices. The company's investors include Y-Combinator, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Accel Partners, Khosla Ventures, IVP and SV Angel. For more information, go to checkr.com.