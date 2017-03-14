EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - In a move to reflect the ever-changing tastes of Canadians, Heritage Frozen Foods Ltd. is introducing a new line of CHEEMO Perogies - Unconventional Perogies™. The first flavour available in this new brand is South Asian Style Curry. This is a vegetarian perogy filled with a savoury and delicately spiced curried potato, with cheese, carrots and cilantro.

"For over 45 years our family has provided Canadians with high quality, great tasting perogies at a reasonable cost," says Joe Makowecki, President of Edmonton-headquartered Heritage Frozen Foods.

"With the introduction of our Unconventional Perogies™, we continue to provide our customers with premium perogies that reflect the very nature of our multi-cultural society. CHEEMO's Unconventional Perogies™ represent Canada's changing ethnic landscape and our customers' growing interests in international cuisine."

"CHEEMO's Unconventional Perogies™ enable Canadians to experience the taste of Canadian Fusion - a blend of international cuisines - while maintaining our ongoing dedication to quality and value that has been a hallmark of our family-owned company from its inception."

Heritage Frozen Foods is a Canadian family-owned and -operated company that has been providing its customers with high quality value-priced perogies since 1972. For great CHEEMO recipes, visit www.cheemo.com.