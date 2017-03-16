Chef Elia Herrera Continues to Impress

Los Colibris Returns as Crowd Favourite for Toronto Life Best New Restaurants 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - On March 21st, Toronto Life will host the most anticipated foodie event in the city celebrating the Top 20 Best New Restaurants of 2017. Only restaurants that opened in the last year are eligible to make the list and each one vies for their spot in the top 20.

After making Top 20 in 2015 following its opening, Los Colibris is back for Toronto Life's "Crowd Favourite" as a restaurant which continues to impress.

"What an honour it is to be invited back for the second year in a row as a crowd favourite, especially alongside such great new talent that emerged within the restaurant industry this year like Doma, Leña, Canis and Baro," said Elia Herrera, Executive Chef at Los Colibris.

Each year, Toronto Life Food Critic, Mark Pupo, selects the best new restaurants of the year. After careful review, the Top 20 are selected and included in the highly anticipated "Where to Eat" Spring Issue.

"Returning as a crowd favourite serves as recognition that we continue to deliver on great food and excellent customer service. At the end of the day, you get out what you put in to something and we know we must always be focused on improvement," said Herrera.

Herrera previously served as a pastry chef at Canoe and Mistura and now has turned her attention to delivering authentic Mexican cuisine with restaurants Los Colibris and El Caballito located on King West.

"Our menus are always growing and evolving in response to changing cuisines, new technology, techniques and the constant evolution of customer expectations and preferences," said Herrera.

Don't worry, the signature dishes including Chilies en nogada, and Camarones a la Diabla remain on the menu as two of the signature dishes.

The restaurants will convene on March 21st for a sold out event at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts to prepare their top dishes for more than 1000 food lovers.

"Congratulations to all the restaurants on this year's list. May you all continue to excel in food, drink and great customer service."

About Los Colibris

Los Colibrís, meaning "the hummingbirds," is Toronto's first upscale Mexican restaurant that features exceptional hospitality, white linen service, and authentic world class Mexican cuisine by Executive Chef Elia Herrera. The grand and polished space seats 150 guests and features two private dining rooms that seat 12 and 50 respectively. Our beautiful bar and lounge area is ideal for a unique cocktail event.

http://www.loscolibris.ca/