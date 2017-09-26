Chemistree Upgrades U.S. Trading to OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 26, 2017) - Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM) (CSE:CHM.CN) (CNSX:CHM) (OTCQB:CHMJF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Chemistree's common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the new trading symbol CHMJF, effective September 26, 2017.

Listing on the OTCQB is part of Chemistree's overall strategy to increase its potential audience of international investors. It will provide the company with a significant trading platform for its current shareholders and future investors from the U.S. and internationally.

The OTCQB is the ideal marketplace for emerging U.S. and international companies. To be eligible for the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, meet a minimum price bid test, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These quality standards and appropriate regulations coupled with a solid technical platform provide investors with a high level of confidence and enhance their trading experience. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CHMJF/quote

Chemistree will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its current symbol CHM.

President Karl Kottmeier said, "I am pleased to announce our OTCQB listing. Chemistree hopes to expand its operations further into the various US markets and it is only logical for the Company to make itself easily available to American investors, many of who frequently find it challenging to invest in Canadian listed companies."

Chemistree is an exciting new company, focusing its efforts on social media, branding, licensing and marketing technology. In addition to marketing events, brands and any other activities in the cannabis industry, the company will continue to identify other avenues for growth for social media marketing services, as well as brand marketing, product marketing, and more general services like financing and corporate consulting. The Company believes the cannabis industry offers a tremendous opportunity for growth. The reason for this is simply that marketing of cannabis companies, their products as well as information about the industry itself is in its infancy. Initially, the Pacific Northwest is the Company's main target geography, but this is expected to expand from British Columbia and Washington into Oregon, and eventually California.

"Karl Kottmeier", President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.