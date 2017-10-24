Chemistry Continues Rapid Growth With New Business and Top Talent Hires

Agency Expands Roster with TIKD, Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, YouTube, Red Bull, and more

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Independent, full-service agency, Chemistry, took another expansive leap forward with the addition of a series of new business wins and two senior executives. On the business front, Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau (ACVB) named Chemistry creative and strategic lead as it ramps up advertising efforts leading up to major city events including Super Bowl LII, in addition to being named Agency of Record (AOR) for TIKD, a platform to help consumers take action against traffic tickets. The wins come on the heels of other recent client roster additions, including YouTube, Red Bull, Four Loko and RA Sushi, among others. Accordingly, Chemistry deepened its talent bench to include two Executive Creative Directors, Carl Corbitt and Anja Duering.

Chemistry continues to build momentum since merging with BreenSmith, Ad Age's 2016 Small Agency of the Year winner, in August of the same year. Today, the agency has offices in Atlanta and Pittsburgh, and a roster of clients, which also includes Atlanta United FC, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, MetroHealth and Marriott, among others.

New Business Wins:

Chemistry added roster deals in the technology and hospitality arenas:

TIKD: Chemistry has been named AOR for TIKD, the only mobile app solution to traffic tickets and fines. In its role, Chemistry is tasked with developing strategy, creative, digital, branding, graphic design, media, social and PR responsibilities. To win the business, Chemistry took to their mantra "Create a Reaction" and filled a conference room with $600MM in prop money to represent how much consumers leave on the table by not contesting their traffic tickets each year.

Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau (ACVB): The official destination marketing organization for the city of Atlanta has brought on Chemistry to create and implement an overall strategy, as the city ramps up for large public events including Super Bowl LII in 2018. As the liaison between meeting planners, tour operators and over 850-member organizations, ACVB supports Atlanta's $15 billion hospitality industry, generating nearly 51 million visitors each year. To win the business, Chemistry decked out a party bus with food, drinks and extra Dramamine to pitch the prospective client. The team led ACVB on a unique tour of Atlanta showcasing undiscovered places of cultural interest, including famous street mural project, Forward Warrior Art, presented by the artist himself, Fabian Williams.

"As Chemistry has grown in size and capability, we've been able to bring dynamic, innovative ideas to the table, which we're pleased have caught the attention of a wide range of brands," said Ned Show, CEO of Chemistry. "Our new talent will help to bring these ideas to life. Anja and Carl bring energy, attitude and experience that complements our team and brings a fresh perspective to our client work."

Growing Chemistry Talent:

Supporting these accounts and existing clients requires top-tier talent. Chemistry is proud to announce it is deepening its creative bench strength with the addition of two senior level executives charged with driving innovation and client ROI across Chemistry's roster.

Carl Corbitt: (Executive Creative Director, Atlanta) Carl joins from Fitzgerald + Co. where he served as Group Creative Director. Prior, Carl honed his craft serving as creative director at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, 180LA, goodness Mfg., and Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, working with brands like Mitsubishi Motors, contributing to over five quarters of double-digit growth, Nokia, doubling the size of the business within 12 months, and more. In his new role, Carl will report directly to Chief Creative Officer, Chris Breen and be responsible for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, YouTube and the ACVB among others.

Anja Duering: (Executive Creative Director, Atlanta) Anja joins Chemistry Atlanta's expanding creative department as Executive Creative Director, where she will also report to Breen and be responsible for Atlanta United, Red Bull and TIKD.

Anja joins the team with nearly 15 years of experience as a creative director including time spent with Wieden + Kennedy, CP + B. Anja started her career at Arnold Worldwide, then moved to CP+B, where she art directed the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity Grand Prix-winning GTI "Fast" campaign for Volkswagen.

