Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass LNG Train 3 Project on Verge of Completion, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Cheniere Energy is commissioning its 4.5 million ton-per-year Sabine Pass Train 3 liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction facility in Louisiana, company executives said Tuesday, with expectations to have it fully online in March. The $2.5 billion project increases total LNG capacity at the facility to 13.5 million tons per year.

For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.