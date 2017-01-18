Cherubim Interests, Inc. Subsidiary Releases Conceptual Drawings of BudCube Cultivation Systems Facilities

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - BudCube Cultivation Systems (BCS), a subsidiary of Cherubim Interests, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CHIT) ("the Company"), an expansion-stage alternative construction and real estate development company, announces that it is releasing conceptual drawings of its single- as well as multi-tenant cultivation business concepts.

BudCube Cultivation Systems USA ("BCS") has developed a proprietary, fully portable and scalable Controlled Environment Agriculture Technology that serves as a turnkey solution for cultivators of legal medical and recreational cannabis. Coupled with a real estate development and property management business model, BudCube Cultivation Systems can position itself anywhere in the world where the cultivation of cannabis is legal.

BudCube Cultivation Systems ("BCS") is pioneering in the real estate development and medical as well as recreational cannabis cultivation industries. The Company will lease modular turnkey cultivation facilities to new and existing market participants in "mini-storage" or "co-op farming," as well as single tenant or "big box" concepts.

"The company initially conducts research to determine land purchase and improvements, as well as construction and deployment to location for leasing," says Patrick Johnson, CEO of CHIT. "These modules provide the floor space and square footage required for operations. We then deliver, install and connect the modules while providing standard operating procedures and ongoing maintenance as needed."

Multi- Tenant (Co-Op) Concept

The multi-tenant concept allows for multiple tenants to rent individual, self-contained BCS cultivation units at a secure location staffed with management, maintenance, and security personnel. BCS will offer either facilities constructed of retrofitted shipping containers (Image Here) or Via modular building components (Image Here). Local zoning variances, climate and logistics, will determine which application the company will use.

Single Tenant (Big Box) Concept

The single-tenant concept allows for an entity to enter into a long-term lease agreement with an option to purchase the facility (plus land if applicable) at the end of the lease term for a sales price determined considering fair market value. This is a much larger square footage concept with construction techniques and materials determined on a case by case basis. (Image Here)

"This industry is moving very rapidly," states Patrick J. Johnson, CEO of Cherubim Interests, Inc. "As we see the front of legalization push across States, companies are scrambling to catch up. The market is there, the demand is high, but the supply from legal cultivators is low. Cherubim Interests and BudCube Cultivation Systems are uniquely positioned at this perfect apex of an emerging, billion-dollar market; we are positioning ourselves to meet the impending demand by supplying the facility necessary to bring existing as well as start-up mom and pop businesses into full scale production in a matter of months."

Through strategic alliances BCS Leasing Centers will offer the following services to consumers:

Standard Operating Procedures

Cultivation

Inventory Control and Management Systems

Genetics Counseling and Testing Procedures

Extract Processing and Equipment Design, and

Proprietary Product Line(s)

"What makes this hybrid business model so compelling is that our facilities will command extraordinary high rental rates per square foot due to rental rates being charged in the cannabis industry across our nation," said CHIT CEO Patrick Johnson. "Our concept, once deployed, will offer investors exponentially high rates of return compared to most traditional commercial real estate assets, and also increasing the companies' valuation significantly faster than traditional commercial assets would in the same scenario for our stockholders."

BCS provides cultivation solutions for commercial application. It offers cultivators quick entry into a fast-growing market at a price point that is very attractive when compared to the traditional construction and cultivation solution. BCS features a business model unparalleled in the industry and stands to benefit greatly as more and more market participants seek to gain entry into this sector.

Cherubim Interests specializes in alternative construction projects, as well as covering the entire spectrum of real estate development: due diligence, acquisition, planning, construction, renovation, and management; providing complete beginning-to-end development programs for mixed use, single, and multifamily projects and properties.

