Chesswood Group Limited Announces April 2017 Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Chesswood Group Limited (TSX:CHW) announced today a cash dividend of $0.07 per share for the month of April. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2017, and will be paid on May 15, 2017.

Chesswood Group Limited has designated its dividends as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Chesswood Group Limited

Through two wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S. and Canada, Chesswood Group Limited is North America's only publicly-traded commercial equipment finance company focused on small and medium-sized businesses. Our Colorado-based Pawnee Leasing Corporation, founded in 1982, finances a highly diversified portfolio of commercial equipment leases and loans through established relationships with over 600 independent brokers in the lower 48 states. In Canada, our subsidiary Blue Chip Leasing Corporation has been originating and servicing commercial equipment leases and loans since 1996, and today operates through a nationwide network of more than 50 independent brokers.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Chesswood's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol CHW (convertible debentures: CHW.DB).

To learn more about Chesswood Group Limited, visit www.ChesswoodGroup.com.

The separate websites of Chesswood Group Limited's operating businesses are at www.PawneeLeasing.com and www.BlueChipLeasing.com

