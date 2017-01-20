Chesswood Group Limited Announces January 2017 Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Chesswood Group Limited (TSX:CHW) announced today a cash dividend of $0.07 per share for the month of January. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2017, and will be paid on February 15, 2017.

Chesswood Group Limited has designated its dividends as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

