Chester City Councilwoman Presents Medals, Certificates to Chester Community Charter School's Award-Winning Robotics Team

Mayor Kirkland, Full Council, Congratulate PA's largest K-8 Charter School Students at Ceremony

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Recently, members of the Chester Community Charter School (CCCS) robotics team, "The Bionic Beasts," were presented medals and certificates of recognition by Chester City Councilwoman Elizabeth Williams, on behalf of Hon. Thaddeus Kirkland, Mayor of Chester, who was in attendance, and the full Council, for their performance at the FIRST LEGO League's (FLL), Fourth to Eighth Grade Robotics Competition. FLL is a collaborative program between the LEGO Group, and For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology (FIRST), which engages students, through playful and meaningful learning, while helping them discover the fun in science and technology. The Bionic Beasts placed first in Robot Performance, second overall out of 31 teams, and also won an award for mechanical design.

"We are honored to have our students' hard work recognized by the City of Chester, and will continue to strive for excellence, while upholding CCCS's mission. I want students in Chester, to realize that math and science can be fun, and can be used outside of the classroom," said Daniel Aulisio, coach of the seven-member robotics team, which is comprised of students, from grades sixth-to-eighth.

Mr. Aulisio founded the team, in 2013, as a Lego-building and robot club, after he received Lego Mindstorms Robot kits for the CCCS after-school program, and realized the untapped potential in the school's students. In competition, students use elements from mathematics, science, and engineering to build their robots, and to compete against teams, from throughout the Delaware Valley.

Commenting on the students' recent victory, Dr. David Clark, CEO, CCCS, said, "The students on our robotics team are exemplary role models, and show a glimpse of the talented, young minds our school is fostering, within the Chester community."

The Bionic Beasts competed in their first competition, last year, after Mr. Aulisio received an "FLL In The City" grant, through the University of Pennsylvania's Grasp Lab, and expanded the club into a full robotics team. The team will now move on to the regional championship competition, which will be held Friday, February 4th, 2017, at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Chester Community Charter School

Chester Community Charter School opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms, in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA. Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 3,000 students in 11 state-of-the-art-buildings, spanning three campuses. Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS' High School Search and Selection Program, more than $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools has been awarded to 225 of the school's graduates, since 2009. http://chestercommunitycharter.org

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/27/11G128637/Images/photo1-b3d3ae583b2e947ea4f87bc0eca20190.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/27/11G128637/Images/photo2-f3e7fa2134c0801da78b88560324e7d5.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/27/11G128637/Images/photo3-50487150fdc0919b95417a4d0087f752.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/27/11G128637/Images/photo4-eb464470dd3f8caa83295ef63dcce2a0.jpg