Chester Community Charter School Kindergarteners and First-Graders Read Books, Presented Special Gifts to 150 Fathers and Male Guardians at Annual "Doughnuts For Dads" Program

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Recently, Chester Community Charter School (CCCS), the largest K-8 charter school in Pennsylvania, held its annual "Doughnuts For Dads" program, on the school's East Campus, wherein approximately 150 CCCS kindergarteners and first-graders presented special, handmade gifts to their father and/or male guardian. At the event, fathers and male guardians, including stepfathers, uncles, grandfathers and male cousins, spent the morning reading their favorite books to CCCS scholars, and shared several varieties of doughnuts, provided by the school.

Mrs. Robinson, principal, CCCS East Campus, delivered remarks to the fathers: "I am glad that so many of you took time out of your schedules to join us this morning. It brings me great joy to see, in person, the supportive presence of the fathers, male guardians and role models, so clearly evident, here, at CCCS, and the surrounding community."

"Doughnuts For Dads" served as a "Thank You" to the fathers and male guardians for their continued support of their child, and the CCCS community, at-large.

About Chester Community Charter School

Chester Community Charter School opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms, in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA. Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 3,000 students in 11 state-of-the-art-buildings, spanning three campuses.

Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS' High School Search and Selection Program, more than $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools has been awarded to 225 of the school's graduates, since 2009. http://chestercommunitycharter.org

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/21/11G136585/Images/mw1be8q367prjes1q193c1sfog5h2-182579bdb58da1f99e07c60fd9322824.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/21/11G136585/Images/mw1be8q5bl21a5p1c4p10j93sn1dlp2-255763cc2182ba5cbaca34aeff976747.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/21/11G136585/Images/mw1be8q6npgj8rki51ru4kv1134a2-7784475af11297248ecffb5965b9fea1.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/21/11G136585/Images/mw1be8q9gis8ie1ejh1flkvgmtlg2-320e0adbd967aa8fb0b2f13d4c595712.jpg