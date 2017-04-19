Chester Community Charter School Will Host 150 Fathers and Male Guardians at Third Annual "Doughnuts For Dads" Event

Kindergarteners and First-Graders Will Also Present Special Gifts to Fathers and Male Guardians

Members of the media are invited to attend Chester Community Charter School (CCCS)'s third annual "Doughnuts For Dads" event, on Thursday, April 20th, 2017, held on the school's East Campus, wherein approximately 150 CCCS kindergarteners and first-graders will present special handmade gifts to their father and/or male guardian. The fathers and male guardians will also have the opportunity to read their favorite books to CCCS scholars, and will partake in coffee and doughnuts.

This event serves as a "Thank You" to the fathers and male guardians for their continued support of their child, and the CCCS community, at-large.

Dr. David Clark, CEO, CCCS

Approximately 150 fathers and male guardians

Approximately 150 CCCS kindergarteners and first-graders

CCCS faculty and administrative staff

Thursday, April 20, 2017

9:00am - 9:30am (kindergarteners)

10:00am - 10:30am (first-graders)

Chester Community Charter School

East Campus - Building A

214 E. 5th St.

Chester, PA 19013