CHG Healthcare Announces Leadership Promotions

Melissa Byington named new group president; Lisa Grabl to serve as division president

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - CHG Healthcare, the nation's largest provider of locum tenens services, has promoted two senior leaders to new roles within the organization. Melissa Byington has been named group president of CompHealth and Weatherby Healthcare. Lisa Grabl has been promoted to president of the CompHealth locum tenens division.

Melissa Byington joined CompHealth as a recruiter in 1997. Since then, she has served in a variety of leadership roles, including president of the locum tenens division, a position she has held since 2011. Under Melissa's leadership, CompHealth locum tenens has solidified its position as the largest locum tenens business in the staffing industry and now employs nearly 700 people. She also serves as president of the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO).

"Melissa has been incredibly successful in her role as president of CompHealth locum tenens and equally passionate about improving our culture and developing our people," says Mark Law, chief operating officer at CHG. "We're excited for her to bring her leadership skills and broad industry perspective to her new role as group president."

Lisa Grabl joined CompHealth in 2001 as a sales consultant and has excelled in a variety of management roles, assuming increasing levels of responsibility, including placing manager, sales manager, director, sales director, and vice president. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of sales for CompHealth locum tenens.

"Lisa is a tireless advocate for our people and is constantly finding new ways to grow our business. She's done an amazing job as senior vice president and will be a fantastic leader as the new president of CompHealth locum tenens," Byington said.

Both promotions became effective March 1, 2017.

About CHG Healthcare

Founded in 1979, CHG Healthcare is a leader in healthcare staffing and the nation's largest provider of locum tenens services. Through its trusted brands -- CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, RNnetwork, Foundation Medical Staffing and Global Medical Staffing -- the company provides temporary and permanent placement of physicians, allied health professionals and nurses to healthcare facilities across America. CHG prides itself on having a values-driven culture that focuses on Putting People First. The company is known for its award-winning culture and benefits and has been named one of Fortune magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" each of the past seven years. To learn more about CHG's workplace culture, visit www.chghealthcare.com.​​

