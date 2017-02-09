CHG Healthcare Named a Best Workplace for Giving Back by Fortune Magazine

Here are seven ways the company empowers employees to make a difference

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - For the second straight year, Fortune magazine has named CHG Healthcare to its list of 50 Best Workplaces for Giving Back. This year, CHG ranks No. 47 on the list, which is based on a survey where employees rate the meaningfulness of their work, the difference they make in their jobs, and the impact their organizations make in the community.

CHG's Putting People First culture encourages employees to not only make a difference to each other and our customers, but to the community as well.

"I am inspired by the difference our people make by taking care of one another and supporting the communities where we work and live," says Scott Beck, CEO of CHG Healthcare.

Here are seven unique ways CHG empowers employees to give back to the community and each other:

Volunteer Time Off

Each year, CHG employees receive eight hours of paid time off to volunteer at a nonprofit of their choice. In 2016, employees used more than 6,000 hours of VTO to serve in the community. Making a Difference Week

Each year, employees participate in a variety of fun activities, including pizza-eating contests, live auctions, Hot Wheels races and bingo, to raise money for local charities like the United Way, Make-a-Wish Foundation and SheJumps. In 2016, CHG raised more than $700,000. Employee Compassion Fund

Funded by employees, for employees, the CHG Compassion Fund provides need-based grants to employees facing financial hardship. Thanks to employee donations and fundraising events like the Compassion Fund 5K, CHG was able to award 29 grants, totaling $40,000, to help team members who fell on hard times last year. Difference Makers Award

Employees nominate peers who make a significant difference in their communities. Last year, four finalists and their guests joined the CEO on a company-sponsored service project and safari in Kenya. This year, CHG will send six Difference Makers to Kenya for another company-sponsored humanitarian trip. They will be joined by three physicians who will provide care to the community. Humanitarian Trips

CHG has partnered with Amizade and CHOICE Humanitarian to give employees the opportunity to participate in a voluntary humanitarian trips to the Navajo Nation and Guanajuato, Mexico. Employee Network Groups

Employees can create groups based on shared interests and the company provides each group $500 in financial support annually. One Employee Network Group, CompHelpers, hosts ongoing drives for The Road Home and Utah Food Bank, and delivers meals for Meals on Wheels. PTO Gifting

Employees can donate a portion of their accrued PTO to coworkers who need to take time off for a serious health condition, after the birth of a child, or to care for a family member with a serious illness.

CHG Healthcare employs more than 2,500 people in seven offices across the country, including Utah, Florida, North Carolina, Connecticut, Michigan, and Oklahoma. Last year, the healthcare staffing company ranked No. 18 on Fortune magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

Learn more about CHG Healthcare's people-centric culture at www.chgpulse.com.

About CHG Healthcare

Founded in 1979, CHG Healthcare is a leader in healthcare staffing and the nation's largest provider of locum tenens services. Through its trusted brands -- CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, RNnetwork, Foundation Medical Staffing and Global Medical Staffing -- the company provides temporary and permanent placement of physicians, allied health professionals and nurses to healthcare facilities across America. CHG prides itself on having a values-driven culture that focuses on Putting People First. The company is known for its award-winning culture and benefits and has been named one of Fortune magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" each of the past seven years. To learn more about CHG's workplace culture, visit www.chghealthcare.com.​​

