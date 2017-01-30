The CHI Texas Division, in Partnership With The Leadership Development Group, Launches the Advanced Collaborative Leadership Series

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - The Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) Texas Division has announced a strategic partnership with The Leadership Development Group, Inc. (TLD Group) to design and facilitate a custom designed Advanced Collaborative Leadership Series (ACLS). The ACLS is a multi-faceted leadership academy designed to engage and develop administrative, physician, nurse, and academic leadership partnerships to work together in service of shared clinical and business priorities.

"We are thrilled to be working with the senior leadership team of the CHI Texas Division, a team that recognizes the importance of partnerships in service to meeting the diverse needs of its patients and customers. Through the CHI Texas Division's commitment, partnership, and support, we have created a year-long academy to empower clinical, academic, and administrative leaders with the knowledge, skills, behaviors, and mindset required for effective co-leadership," said Tracy Duberman, President and CEO, The Leadership Development Group.

The ACLS incorporates quarterly interactive learning sessions, partnership assessment and coaching, and project work facilitated by TLD Group's dedicated faculty of thought leaders, academicians, and executive and physician coaches. The ACLS includes over 80 participants representing 17 hospitals across three markets, and five clinical service lines throughout the CHI Texas Division.

"We recognize that in order to achieve our strategic objectives, we must work in partnership across our health system. We are excited to begin this journey with our leaders and TLD Group," said CHI Texas Division CEO Michael Covert. "Through this partnership, we hope to address the most pressing challenges in today's healthcare environment."

During the course of the one-year program, the goals for administrative, physician, nurse, and academic leaders will be to work collaboratively with open communication and build trust to create an alignment to help improve patient satisfaction and outcomes, create a safer environment, enhance quality of care and reduce clinical errors.

CHI St. Luke's Health (CHIStLukesHealth.org), a member of Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) (catholichealthinitiatives.org), is comprised of three markets -- CHI St. Luke's Health is home of the Texas Heart Institute (THI), eight hospitals, eight emergency centers, Diagnostic & Treatment Center, Radiation & CyberKnife® Center, and several St. Luke's Medical Group locations throughout Greater Houston; CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial (three hospitals and a long-term acute care facility in East Texas); and CHI St. Joseph Health (five hospitals and several St. Joseph Medical Group locations across Brazos Valley).

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) partners with healthcare organizations, including providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies, to provide talent development solutions including executive and physician leadership assessment and coaching, organizational development consulting, and group leadership development programs including our Applied Physician Leadership Academy© (APLA™). For more information about TLD Group, visit www.tldgroupinc.com.