Chibougamau Independent Announces Corporate Management Change

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 21, 2017) - Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CBG)(STUT:CLL)(OTC PINK:CMAUF) announces the departure of Mr. James G. Wilson as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. Ms. Marie-Josée Audet of Marrelli Support Services Inc. has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Andrew Newbury of DSA Corporate Services Inc. has been appointed Corporate Secretary of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

Ms. Marie-Josée Audet, an employee of Marrelli Support Services Inc., is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant and has a Master of Business Administration with specialization in management of small and medium business. She has provided financial services primarily to junior exploration companies for the past nine years at Marrelli Support Services Inc. and worked previously at McCarney Greenwood LLP for two years where she acquired auditing experience mainly with junior exploration companies.

Mr. Andrew Newbury joined DSA Corporate Services in 2017 as the Compliance Manager. Andrew has 10 years of administrative, financial, and operational experience at a variety of small businesses. He has served as Corporate Affairs Manager for junior mineral exploration companies, Logistics Manager for an exploration consulting firm, and as a Sales Administrator and Controller at a yacht dealership. Andrew has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA). He is also pursuing the Advanced Certificate in Accounting and Finance (ACAF) from CPA Canada.

We wish Mr. Wilson well and success in his future endeavours.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

38,438,442 shares issued and outstanding