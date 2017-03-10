CHICAGO BRIDGE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. - (CBI)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until May 1, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. ( NYSE : CBI), if they purchased the Company's shares between October 29, 2013 and December 10, 2014, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Chicago Bridge and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 1, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Chicago Bridge and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include that Chicago Bridge: (i) was responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in liability and had improperly accounted for its goodwill during 2013 to cover losses associated with construction delays and cost overruns on contracts to complete construction on two new nuclear power plants; (ii) failed to establish and disclose an appropriate reserve for this liability in its financial statements; and (iii) lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.