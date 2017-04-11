Chicago Urban League Partners with Jobcase for 2017 Citywide Job Fair

Organizations Team Up to Expand Awareness, Preparation and Engagement for one of Chicago's Largest Annual Job Fairs

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - The Chicago Urban League announced today that its 2017 Citywide Job Fair -- one of Chicago's largest annual hiring events -- will be co-sponsored by Jobcase, the only social media website dedicated to empowering America's workforce. Annually drawing more than 1,000 participants, the job fair will take place June 21, 2017 from 10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m. at the University of Illinois at Chicago Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, IL. The event connects Chicagoland residents with employment opportunities from local businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

"We are proud to partner with Jobcase, an organization that is committed to empowering people and strengthening our community," said Shari Runner, President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League. "The job fair is an invaluable venue for employers in search of quality candidates and prospective employees seeking jobs, training and networking opportunities. For many, securing employment at this event will allow them to support their families and potentially change their lives."

"Jobcase is very proud to support and partner with the Chicago Urban League, an organization that has succeeded for over 100 years in empowering Chicagoans," said Fred Goff, founder and CEO, Jobcase. "People's satisfaction and success in their work life are key building blocks for strengthening community. It is our privilege to leverage our Jobcase community, tools, and data-science to help the Chicago Urban League drive improved outcomes for residents, communities and institutions in the region. Together, we will make this the most successful Citywide Job Fair yet!"

The Citywide Job Fair is free to all registrants and provides access for Chicago residents to employment opportunities with major participating companies including AT&T, Walmart, Comcast and others. Employers will offer a range of positions from entry-level to managerial, and preparatory workshops will take place the week before the event focused on resume building, interviewing and networking for success.

Registration for the Citywide Job Fair can be completed on Jobcase's dedicated registration page: jobcase.com/chicagojobfair. All registrants who sign up through Jobcase will also have access to the Chicago Job Fair Group in the Jobcase community -- an opportunity for participants to connect online with organizers, employers and one another to share announcements, tips and work life developments.

Chicago Citywide Job Fair additional details:

Who: 1000+ attendees and 100+ employers

What: Chicago Urban League & Jobcase Citywide Job Fair

Where: UIC Forum 725 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 10:00am - 2:00pm

To learn more about the Citywide Job Fair, please visit www.thechicagourbanleague.org or jobcase.com/chicagojobfair.

About the Chicago Urban League

Established in 1916, the Chicago Urban League works for economic, educational and social progress for African Americans and promotes strong sustainable communities through advocacy, collaboration and innovation. For more information, visit www.thechicagourbanleague.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

About Jobcase

One of the Boston area's fastest growing technology companies, Jobcase is the only social media site dedicated to empowering America's workforce. Jobcase provides one place to manage all things job-related, including access to the knowledge, connections and wisdom of 70 million other Jobcasers. Jobcase is an industry affiliated partner of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, CSAIL, and Jobcase technology also powers over 100 job sites in the Jobcase Network, connecting more than 70 million workers and employers. For more information, visit www.jobcase.com.