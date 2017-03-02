'Chick Days' Leads to Fresh Eggs, Unexpected Benefits, Expert Says

Tractor Supply Helping Families Getting Started with Poultry this Spring

BRENTWOOD, TN--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Families in pursuit of homegrown fresh eggs will discover some unexpected benefits from their backyard flock, according to poultry expert Kathy Shea Mormino.

Mormino, creator of the popular backyard chicken blog The Chicken Chick and a poultry consultant with Tractor Supply Company, says the initial allure of raising chickens is typically fresh eggs, but families quickly discover that keeping chickens becomes a hobby with abundant and unexpected rewards.

"Long before the first eggs are collected from nest boxes, most chicken keepers are pleasantly surprised to find that chickens offer many benefits in addition to their wholesome, nutritious contribution to the family table," Mormino says. "Chickens also provide exceptional garden fertilizer, organic pest control and good, clean family entertainment and stress reduction."

To help families get started raising chickens, Tractor Supply Company, a rural lifestyle retailer with more than 1,600 stores nationwide, is now hosting Chick Days, a 10-week springtime event featuring live baby chicks and ducklings in most stores and the supplies needed to care for a flock.

"With more families investing in sustainability and growing food at home, interest in keeping backyard chickens for fresh, healthy eggs has grown too," said Seth Estep, vice president, divisional merchandise manager at Tractor Supply. "With trusted advice and a comprehensive selection of poultry products, Chick Days at Tractor Supply is a one-stop shop for experienced enthusiasts as well as families who are just starting their backyard flock."

The Chick Days event, which continues through April, features the supplies needed to start and care for a flock including starter kits, feeders, bedding, heat bulbs and lamps, coops and more. Tractor Supply stores and TractorSupply.com stock the items needed to properly raise and care for backyard poultry year-round.

Visit TractorSupply.com/Chicks for expert information on safe handling and care for poultry, building a chicken coop, and more. Learn more about chick and duckling arrivals by visiting your local Tractor Supply, which can be found at www.TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator.

