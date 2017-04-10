Chief Boiler Inspector of Texas Joins Willbanks & Associates in Austin for Lunch & Learn

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Willbanks & Associates hosted a lunch and learn on Wednesday, March 29th in Austin, TX to give their customers, including mechanical contractors and engineers, an opportunity to learn about recent Texas boiler law updates. Over 90 professionals attended the event which was held at the Embassy Suites Austin Central Hotel.

Rob Troutt, Chief Boiler Inspector of Texas, joined Willbanks & Associates' lunch & learn to discuss the 2016 Texas Boiler Law and Rules updates and how to complete the two new forms required for boiler installations in Texas; the Boiler Installation Report (BIR) and the Temporary Operating Permit (TOP).

Willbanks' Design Consultant Calvin Timmons was the emcee for the event. Calvin presented on the dangers of carbon monoxide and the effects on the human body. Additionally, Mr. Timmons shared a recent personal experience with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Chief Troutt's presentation discussed the new laws and rules and the responsibility that installers and engineers must take on as a result. He also walked attendees through the new boiler installation report, manufacturer's data report, and the temporary operating permits that accompany the new codes.

In reference to the Boiler Technical Gram 2017-01, Troutt stated, "Owners or operators of Power Boilers installed before June 15, 2015 will not be required to retrofit their boilers and associated chimneys/vents as long as the Type B vent piping is current in an acceptable condition. If that Type B vent is compromised it's got to be replaced."

Along with Chief Troutt and Mr. Timmons, other guests at this year's lunch and learn included Tim McNulty, owner of Texas Draft who addressed Boiler Draft issues along with Karen Berryman and Gloria Rodriguez, Program Specialists with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) who presented a slide show about permitting.

"Although it is often the installer who submits the required Boiler Installation Report to the TDLR, this does not negate the owner's or operator's responsibility to submit the Boiler Instillation Report and Manufactures Data Report within 30 Days after the date of installation. TDLR has no control over the contractual arrangements between the operators, owners and installers or manufactures," said Berryman.

The lunch and learn event concluded with a question and answer session to further clarify the new rules and laws, and to make sure everyone left with a strong understanding of the changes. Willbanks & Associates plans to host additional lunch and learn events with Troutt and other industry leaders to further understanding of boiler related policies and procedures.

Finally, a raffle drawing was held where several soft coolers were given away to attendees. For more information on Willbanks & Associates and their products and services, please visit www.willbanksinc.com.

