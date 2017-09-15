Chiesi Salutes Nurses on Neonatal Nurses Day 2017

Neonatal nurses celebrated by colleagues and Chiesi for their commitment to babies

CARY, NC--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - Chiesi, a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, is partnering with several hospitals across the country to honor neonatal nurses as part of Neonatal Nurses Day on September 15. Established in 2000 by the National Association of Neonatal Nurses (NANN), the day offers the opportunity to celebrate the dedication of neonatal nurses.

In almost every city, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) staff work tirelessly to provide around-the-clock care for the most fragile of patients. In addition to their bedside responsibilities, NICU team members often go the extra mile to comfort and counsel families. Given the unpredictable nature of prematurity, NICU stays can be an emotional roller coaster ride. The following nurses were nominated by their peers for their outstanding efforts:

Christina Bourque, RNC-NIC, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove, Ill.

Jodi Sleznikow, RN, Aspirus Wausau Hospital Anya Marie Jackson NICU, Wausau, Wis.

Adriann Combs, DNP, NNP, NICU Nurse Educator, NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, N.Y.

Caitlin Philbin, RN, NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, N.Y.

Kathy Riker, RN, NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, N.Y.

Trish Lamberti, RN, Assistant Clinical Director, Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, N.J.

Bonny Adler, RN, Clinical Director, Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, N.J.

"The contributions of NICU nurses leave a lasting mark and often result in a lifelong bond with NICU families," said Josh Franklin, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development, Chiesi. "Through our role in the neonatal community, this is just one small way we can spotlight the efforts of NICU heroes who go above and beyond for these families."

NANN has introduced "We Save Babies" as its 2017 theme for Neonatal Nurses Day. The organization is encouraging all nurses to share their neonatal experiences and use the hashtag #NeonatalNursesDay to celebrate their neonatal pride with others.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing products for the hospital and adjacent specialty markets. Key elements of the company's strategy are to focus its commercial and development efforts in the hospital and adjacent specialty product sector within the U.S. pharmaceutical marketplace; continue to seek opportunities to acquire companies, marketed or registration-stage products and late-stage development products that fit within the Company's focus areas. Chiesi USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

