Chiesi USA, Inc. Certified As a 2017 Top Employer in the US

CARY, NC--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Chiesi USA, Inc. announced today that, for the second consecutive year, the company has been named a Top Employer in the United States. The award is certified by the Top Employers Institute, an Amsterdam-based organization that measures employment practices worldwide.

"Chiesi USA, Inc. provides exceptional employee conditions, nurtures and develops talent throughout all levels of the organization, and has demonstrated its leadership status in the HR environment," the Institute said in a statement.

Top Employer certification is based on a critical assessment of Chiesi's talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding, learning and development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and overall corporate culture. Results of the assessment are independently audited and verified, and a company must re-apply for Top Employer status each year.

"We're in the business of serving our patients and providers with extraordinary care and professionalism," said Ken McBean, Chiesi USA President and Chief Executive Officer. "The only way to do great work is to provide a great workplace for the people who deliver on our promise. It's gratifying to be recognized for something we believe in so strongly."

Chiesi will be honored, along with other Top Employers in North America and Latin America, at an awards ceremony and dinner to be held in Dallas, TX on February 16.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing products for the hospital and adjacent specialty markets. Key elements of the Company's strategy are to focus its commercial and development efforts in the hospital and adjacent specialty product sector within the U.S. pharmaceutical marketplace; continue to seek opportunities to acquire companies, marketed or registration-stage products and late-stage development products that fit within the Company's focus areas; and generate revenues by marketing approved generic products through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aristos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Chiesi USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About the Top Employers Institute

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers Certification, visit www.top-employers.com.

PP-G-0049 V1.0