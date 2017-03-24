Chiesi USA, Inc. Earns Triangle Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Award

"Chiesi in the Community" corporate social responsibility program impacts local groups, patients and employees

CARY, NC--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Chiesi USA, a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, was recognized this week by the Triangle Business Journal for its corporate philanthropy efforts. In the past 12-months, Chiesi USA awarded more than $550,000 in support of patients within its therapeutic areas and select local charities. The journal's Corporate Philanthropy Award recognizes individuals and corporations supporting non-profit organizations through philanthropy, volunteerism, board support and corporate partnerships.

"At Chiesi, we always aspire to do more for our patients, our community and, of course, our employees," said Ken McBean, President of Chiesi USA. "By focusing on our people and fostering a team spirit, we have built a true sense of teamwork and engagement as we partner with groups like Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Boomer Esiason Foundation, Mauli Ola Foundation, March of Dimes Eastern North Carolina Chapter and many more."

In 2016, Chiesi USA took steps to continue to enhance its standard activities by creating a formal Chiesi USA Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program -- the first program of its type to be created by a Chiesi affiliate in any country. The four key goals of the program are to impact Chiesi USA's communities through its Therapeutic Areas, Local Sociocultural Enhancement, Stakeholder Engagement and Keystone Initiative. The latter two areas feature significant build-outs for Chiesi USA with the Keystone Initiative being an entirely new activity that will increase Chiesi USA's financial impact in the local community by approximately $250,000 to reach underserved youth in the Triangle area.

"At Chiesi USA, we are our people," continued McBean. "Our employees desire to roll up their sleeves to give back to the communities where we live and work. Programs like these have shown to provide engagement, retention benefits for employees as well as recruitment support. As part of the evolution of our CSR program, we have also provided a paid 'day of service' for each employee to dedicate to a charity of their choosing."

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing products for the hospital and adjacent specialty markets. Key elements of the Company's strategy are to focus its commercial and development efforts in the hospital and adjacent specialty product sector within the U.S. pharmaceutical marketplace; continue to seek opportunities to acquire companies, marketed or registration-stage products and late-stage development products that fit within the Company's focus areas; and generate revenues by marketing approved generic products through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aristos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Chiesi USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

