Chiesi USA Sponsors the Triangle March for Babies Walk & 5K Run

The community is invited to walk and support March of Dimes efforts

CARY, NC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Chiesi USA is proud to be the signature sponsor of the 2017 Triangle March for Babies Walk & 5K Run. Each year, 15 million babies worldwide are born too soon -- often facing multiple health issues and a prolonged hospital stay. The walk and timed Run for Babies 5K begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, in Perimeter Park at 3005 Carrington Mill Blvd. in Morrisville. Event organizers have set a fundraising goal of $677,000 to fight prematurity and provide support to families in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Participants joining Chiesi USA in this event include family and company teams and community members who want to raise funds for babies in the Triangle.

Chiesi USA has participated in both sponsoring the walk and fundraising through internal teams for the past three years. From ice cream socials to raffles, employees find new ways to encourage participation and donations every year, fundraising more than $59,000 as a corporate team since 2015.

"Our continued commitment to neonatology goes hand-in-hand with supporting this cause," said Ken McBean, President of Chiesi USA. "Philanthropy is at the heart of our company. We believe offering our employees the opportunity to come together as a group to support causes like this are vital to the wellness of our organization. We do it in hopes that our efforts help make a positive impact in the health of the communities we serve."

To register for the event please visit www.marchforbabies.org/triangle.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing products for the hospital and adjacent specialty markets. Key elements of the Company's strategy are to focus its commercial and development efforts in the hospital and adjacent specialty product sector within the U.S. pharmaceutical marketplace; continue to seek opportunities to acquire companies, marketed or registration-stage products and late-stage development products that fit within the Company's focus areas; and generate revenues by marketing approved generic products through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aristos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Chiesi USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About March of Dimes

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs.

For the latest resources and health information, visit our websites marchofdimes.org and nacersano.org. To participate in our annual signature fundraising event, visit marchforbabies.org/triangle. If you have been affected by prematurity or birth defects, visit our shareyourstory.org community to find comfort and support. For detailed national, state and local perinatal statistics, visit peristats.org. You can also find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

