Chigoo Technology launches cTrolley at Huawei Eco-Connect Europe 2017

Intelligent eLTE network solution to improve the experience of passengers' journeys and ease-of-travel at airports globally

BERLIN,GERMANY--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solution provider, and Chigoo Interactive Technology Co. Ltd, the smart luggage carrier service, will be showcasing the Chigoo cTrolley at Huawei Eco-Connect Europe 2017 in Berlin.

Using Huawei eLTE technology, Chigoo's patented cTrolley is a smart luggage carrier service providing airport passengers with indoor navigation and answers to real-time flight inquiries. It also provides passengers with boarding guides, travel updates and reminders, entertainment and USB ports for free mobile phone charging. Users can interact with the luggage carrier in six languages -- Chinese, English, German, French, Japanese and Korean.

According to data released by the international air transport association, the volume of air passengers worldwide reached 3.7 billion in 2016. Although the global growth in passenger numbers brings development opportunities to airports and airlines it also increases the burden placed on public airport services. Using the Chigoo cTrolley, airports can provide passengers with an intelligent network-based navigation solution easing the comfort and difficulty of traveling in unfamiliar environments.

Passengers can activate the Chigoo cTrolley by simply swiping their boarding card on the carrier's 13.3" HD touch-screen. The Chigoo cTrolley will then display the shortest path to the departure gate and required boarding time before navigating the passenger to the gate using PIPs multi-color indoor positioning technology.

Qing Chen, Director of Transportation and Logistics Industry Business Development Department of West Europ Region, Huawei commented: "The Chigoo cTrolley is an exciting move ahead in the use of Enterprise LTE networks to develop intelligent air travel services. And we are expecting, in near future, to apply NB-IoT technology into this solution. We look forward to continuing to work with Chigoo, and other partners, to establish a global travel service ecosystem and provide abundant travel service solutions for passengers to benefit from worldwide."

Tyler Jin, Chief Project Officer, Chigoo commented: "Working with Huawei, we hope to extend the capabilities of our technology and continue to transform the passenger experience through intelligent airport services. As well as making use of data analysis to improve performance based on passenger habits, the next generation of cTrolley will likely include EKG sensor technology, to enable passengers to monitor their health prior to flying, as well as advancements to the slope and brake inductions."

The Chigoo cTrolley has already secured interested from many large airports across China, the United States and Europe.

Huawei Eco-Connect Europe 2017 is held from October 26th - 27th at Berlin City Cube in Berlin, Germany. For more information, please go to: http://www.huaweiconnecteurope.com/

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

About Chigoo

The world annual total air passenger throughput of 3.7 billion makes airports one of the busiest and most valuable public spaces in the world. Since its founding in 2010, Chigoo has been concentrated on the provision of airport intelligent public service solution and was the first in the world to launch cTrolley. Chigoo boasts of 116 domestic patents and 196 international patents with the total of 312 patents.

Our vision is to make our proprietary product cTrolley available at all air traffic hubs in the globe, offering global passengers intelligent airport public services and cross-border e-commerce services. Chigoo has offices in Shanghai and Guangzhou, among other cities in China, and has opened its US branch and kicked starts its strategy of internationalization, about to expand its presence into major airports in the USA like Dallas (DFW), Las Vegas(LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle(SEA), Chicago(ORD)and New York Kennedy (JFK).

In the future, the world will be open and free for the people to travel around. Chigoo, together with our partners, will work hard to create a more desirable travel eco-system, to build closer ties between men and men, and between men and services, and to allow everyone to enjoy quality services and share the world civilization anytime, anywhere.