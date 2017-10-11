Child Search Alert

LAC LA BICHE, AB--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) -

Name: Keyanna Berland

Age: 14

Missing Since: October 6, 2017

Missing From: Lac La Biche

RCMP is asking for assistance from the public to locate missing 14 year old, Keyanna Berland. Keyanna was last seen on October 6th, 2017.

Keyanna is Aboriginal 5'8" tall with brown eyes, brown hair and weighs 125 lbs. She was wearing a black sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Please contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380 or The Missing Children Society of Canada at 1-403-291-0705, 1-800-661-6160 or email tips@mcsc.ca

Since 1986, the Missing Children Society of Canada has been reuniting missing children with their searching families through professional investigations, emergency response, public awareness and family support programs. To learn more, please visit www.mcsc.ca.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/10/11G146393/Images/keyanna-fb36e346545280cca320a7dab25dc41c.jpg