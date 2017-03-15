CHILD SEARCH ALERT FOR ALBERTA - RCMP Are Asking For Help from the Public to Find Missing Youth from Morinville, Alberta

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - The Morinville RCMP is asking for help from the public to locate missing 15 year old, Nicolas Watkin. Nicolas was last seen at his residence in Morinville, Alberta on March 4, 2017 and has not returned home since. It is believed he may be in the Edmonton area in the company of some of his acquaintances. The RCMP would like to confirm his well-being.

Nicholas is described as Caucasian, red hair, blue eyes, 6'1" tall and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a maroon ball cap, khaki skinny jeans, black winter jacket and black shoes.

If you have any information about the location of Nicolas, please call the Morinville RCMP at (780) 939-4520 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

Since 1986, the Missing Children Society of Canada has been reuniting missing children with their searching families through professional investigations, emergency response, public awareness and family support programs. To learn more, please visit www.mcsc.ca.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/15/11G133251/Images/NicolasWatkin-35975dc8f630929788bf1bfd3e7c8b3b.JPG