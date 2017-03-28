China Auto Logistics Reports 2016 Full Year Results

TIANJIN, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - China Auto Logistics Inc. (the "Company" or "CALI") (NASDAQ: CALI), a top seller in China of luxury imported automobiles and a leading provider of auto-related services, today reported that strong fourth quarter Auto Sales were a key factor in the approximately 4.6% year over year increase achieved in net revenues in 2016. Additionally, improved 2016 year over year bottom line results in Financing Services, despite lower year over year sales in this business, helped to significantly reduce the Company's net loss from continuing operations in 2016 compared with year ago results.
Financial Highlights
- Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $467,060,769, a gain of 4.64% over net revenue of $446,344,447 in the prior year.
- The 2016 net loss attributable to shareholders of China Auto Logistics from continuing operations of $(741,176) or $(0.18) per share, was a significant improvement over the net loss reported in 2015 of $(9,554,918) or $(2.37) per share.
- 2016 total net income, which included net income from discontinued operations of $4,724,832, increased to $3,983,656, or $0.99 per share, as compared with a loss of $(12,014,594) or $(2.98) per share in 2015.
- Net revenue from Sales of Automobiles increased 4.99% to $462,712,818 in 2016 on a 5.7% increase in sales volume, while operating income from this business in 2016 increased to $261,478 from a loss in 2015 of $(3,778,533).
- Despite a decline in net revenue from Financing Services in 2016 of approximately 22.51% to $4,314,291, operating income from this business increased to $1,168,420 from a loss of $(1,664,990) a year earlier.
- For the full year ended December 31, 2016 the Company reported sharply lower interest expense of $1,519,016 as compared with $2,858,299 in 2015, as a result of lower average balance of short-term borrowings following the sale of Zhonghe in June of 2016.
- Cash, cash equivalents totaled $3,004,932 as of December 31, 2016.
- As of December 31, 2016 the Company also had positive working capital of $23,576,035 as compared with a working capital deficit of $(30,801,730) as of the same date in 2015. Despite an improved financial picture, the Company reported negative operating cash flow for 2016 and a smaller but still accumulated deficit as of December 31, 2016 which were key factors in determining the inclusion of a "going concern" paragraph in the Notes to the Company's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for 2016.
Sales of Automobiles
During 2016, the Company sold 4,438 automobiles, up 5.7% from the prior year's sales volume of 4,199 automobiles. However, the average unit sales price in 2016 declined slightly from $105,000 in 2015 to $104,000, and the gross margin dropped to 0.20% in 2016 compared with 0.26% in the prior year. This was a reflection of the continuing competition in the imported automobile market, and the Company's attempt to remain a leader in this market.
The Company's top three selling brands in 2016 were Land Rover, Mercedes Benz and Toyota. The strongest sales in 2016 occurred in the first quarter, followed by weaker second and third quarters, reflecting the reaction of the Company's dealer customers to currency fluctuations. The strong sales of $139.9 million recognized in the fourth quarter, in part, may have reflected customers' depletion of built up inventories earlier in the year.
The Company believes that sales during 2016 were helped somewhat by the implementation of the government's parallel import scheme, which placed importers such as CALI on equal competitive footing with authorized automobile importers.
Financing Services
Financing Services in 2016 was again the largest contributor to the Company's operating income given its typically much larger profit margins compared with automobile sales. While net revenues from this business decreased approximately 22.51% to $4,314,291 in 2016 compared with $5,567,208 in 2015, reflecting declines in both fee income and interest income, the gross margin for this business increased to 46.28% in 2016 compared with 39.52% in 2015.
As of December 31, 2016, the Company had aggregate credit lines of approximately $125 million to support its financing services, of which $78 million remained available to be used. These credit lines are with several of China's largest commercial banks, and the Company has not had any formidable difficulties in obtaining these bank lines.
Management Comments on Results and Outlook
Mr. Tong Shiping, Chairman and CEO of China Auto Logistics, commented, "During the past year we made the decision to sell Zhonghe, which strengthened our financial situation and permitted us to compete more effectively in the still very competitive imported automobile space. We were aided further by the implementation of the still new 'Parallel Imported Vehicle' scheme, which has created a much better climate for sales by wholesalers such as ourselves, as our customers can now obtain the same benefits buying from us as they would have buying from 'authorized' dealers." He added, "In fact, we believe the new scheme strengthens certain advantages that we will continue to capitalize on, such as faster access to the newest luxury models."
"Over the near term, while we will aim to continue our leadership in imported vehicles, and, at the least, maintain our current margins," Mr. Tong said, "we also will continue to try to expand our higher margin financing services, as well as add new services, such as online sales, which is one such new service we are continuing to explore."
"Longer term," Mr. Tong continued, "we remain very positive about the outlook for luxury imported automobile sales in China as the economy continues to grow and create new wealthy consumers."
|
|
|CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|December 31,
|
|2016
|
|2015
|ASSETS:
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,004,932
|
|$
|7,119,686
|Restricted cash
|
|22,703,835
|
|
|23,799,346
|Receivable related to financing services, net
|
|48,549,972
|
|
|82,105,826
|Inventories, net
|
|13,049,065
|
|
|12,163,511
|Advances to suppliers, net
|
|71,921,388
|
|
|100,807,121
|Prepaid expenses
|
|376,581
|
|
|29,372
|Value added tax receivable
|
|615,555
|
|
|369,940
|Total current assets
|
|160,221,328
|
|
|226,394,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|317,282
|
|
|72,742
|Other assets
|
|30,329
|
|
|-
|Non current assets of discontinued operations
|
|-
|
|
|61,755,609
|Total assets
|$
|160,568,939
|
|$
|288,223,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank overdraft
|$
|-
|
|$
|2,131,009
|Lines of credit related to financing services
|
|47,081,763
|
|
|73,004,179
|Short term borrowings
|
|12,961,389
|
|
|67,290,734
|Accounts payable
|
|365,120
|
|
|1,334,829
|Notes payable to suppliers
|
|25,922,779
|
|
|33,509,483
|Accrued expenses
|
|131,128
|
|
|273,497
|Customer deposits
|
|46,047,515
|
|
|39,901,621
|Deferred revenue
|
|48,171
|
|
|121,456
|Due to former shareholder
|
|1,956,625
|
|
|2,093,182
|Due to director
|
|1,550,745
|
|
|722,028
|Income tax payable
|
|580,058
|
|
|656,098
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|
|-
|
|
|36,158,416
|Total current liabilities
|
|136,645,293
|
|
|257,196,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non current liability of discontinued operations
|
|-
|
|
|9,248,814
|Total liabilities
|
|136,645,293
|
|
|266,445,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|(Continued)
|
|
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|China Auto Logistics Inc. shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 95,000,000 shares authorized, 4,034,394 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively
|
|4,034
|
|
|
|4,034
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|22,979,734
|
|
|
|22,979,734
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|3,939,898
|
|
|
|5,776,306
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|(3,363,566
|)
|
|
|(7,347,222
|)
|Total China Auto Logistics Inc. shareholders' equity
|
|23,560,100
|
|
|
|21,412,852
|
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|363,546
|
|
|
|364,955
|
|Total equity
|
|23,923,646
|
|
|
|21,777,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|160,568,939
|
|
|$
|288,223,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net revenue
|$
|467,060,769
|
|
|$
|446,344,447
|
|Cost of revenue
|
|464,099,247
|
|
|
|442,944,716
|
|Gross profit
|
|2,961,522
|
|
|
|3,399,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling and marketing
|
|700,928
|
|
|
|761,307
|
|General and administrative
|
|1,869,156
|
|
|
|1,649,559
|
|Reserve for uncollectible account on receivable related to financing services
|
|158,092
|
|
|
|3,216,727
|
|Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible asset
|
|-
|
|
|
|4,281,414
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|2,728,176
|
|
|
|9,909,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|
|233,346
|
|
|
|(6,509,276
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other income (expenses):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest income
|
|541,070
|
|
|
|278,392
|
|Interest expense
|
|(1,519,016
|)
|
|
|(2,858,299
|)
|Gain (loss) on disposal of property and equipment
|
|5,613
|
|
|
|(8,085
|)
|Loss on sale of equity interest in subsidiary
|
|-
|
|
|
|(210,895
|)
|Foreign exchange gain
|
|109,670
|
|
|
|-
|
|Miscellaneous
|
|-
|
|
|
|1,879
|
|Total other expenses
|
|(862,663
|)
|
|
|(2,797,008
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense
|
|(629,317
|)
|
|
|(9,306,284
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income tax expense
|
|113,163
|
|
|
|249,988
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss from continuing operations
|
|(742,480
|)
|
|
|(9,556,272
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) from operations of discontinued Airport Automall Automotive Services (including gain on disposal of $6,629,243 for 2016)
|
|4,479,736
|
|
|
|(3,435,730
|)
|Income tax benefit
|
|245,096
|
|
|
|976,054
|
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
|4,724,832
|
|
|
|(2,459,676
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|3,982,352
|
|
|
|(12,015,948
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|(1,304
|)
|
|
|(1,354
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of China Auto Logistics Inc.
|$
|3,983,656
|
|
|
|(12,014,594
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of China Auto Logistics Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|- continuing operations
|$
|(741,176
|)
|
|
|(9,554,918
|)
|- discontinued operations
|
|4,724,832
|
|
|
|(2,459,676
|)
|
|$
|3,983,656
|
|
|
|(12,014,594
|)
|income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders of China Auto Logistics Inc. from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|- continuing operations - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.18
|)
|
|
|(2.37
|)
|- discontinued operations - basic and diluted
|$
|1.17
|
|
|
|(0.61
|)
|Total income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders of China Auto Logistics Inc.
|$
|0.99
|
|
|$
|(2.98
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|- basic and diluted
|
|4,034,494
|
|
|
|4,034,494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|
|
|
|Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,982,352
|
|
|$
|(12,015,948
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|- Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|(1,836,513
|)
|
|
|(1,553,261
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|
|2,145,839
|
|
|
|(13,569,209
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling Interests
|
|(1,409
|)
|
|
|74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders of China Auto Logistics Inc.
|$
|2,147,248
|
|
|$
|(13,569,283
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|3,982,352
|
|
|$
|(12,015,948
|)
|Add: loss from discontinued operations
|
|
|1,904,411
|
|
|
|2,459,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|80,709
|
|
|
|165,950
|
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
|
|(5,613
|)
|
|
|8,085
|
|Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible asset
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|4,281,414
|
|Reserve for uncollectible account on receivable related to financing services
|
|
|158,092
|
|
|
|3,216,727
|
|(Recovery) allowance for uncollectible advances to suppliers
|
|
|(75,267
|)
|
|
|102,573
|
|Gain on sale of Zhonghe
|
|
|(6,629,243
|)
|
|
|-
|
|Loss on sale of equity interest in subsidiary
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|210,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Restricted cash
|
|
|(33,595,344
|)
|
|
|(12,828,262
|)
|Receivables related to financing services
|
|
|29,317,679
|
|
|
|11,541,198
|
|Inventories
|
|
|(2,009,455
|)
|
|
|(282,015
|)
|Advances to suppliers
|
|
|(65,408,469
|)
|
|
|(37,540,818
|)
|Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
|
|
|(365,559
|)
|
|
|(6,936
|)
|Value added tax receivable
|
|
|(284,980
|)
|
|
|71,697
|
|Other assets
|
|
|(31,702
|)
|
|
|-
|
|Accounts payable
|
|
|(922,577
|)
|
|
|1,295,039
|
|Lines of credit related to financing services
|
|
|(22,117,471
|)
|
|
|13,906,901
|
|Notes payable
|
|
|35,751,865
|
|
|
|18,898,271
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|
|247,112
|
|
|
|(38,617
|)
|Customer deposits
|
|
|10,114,574
|
|
|
|3,769,780
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
|(68,318
|)
|
|
|(685,079
|)
|Income tax payable
|
|
|(34,741
|)
|
|
|16,438
|
|Cash used in operating activities from continuing operations
|
|
|(49,991,945
|)
|
|
|(3,453,031
|)
|Cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
|
|
|(322,172
|)
|
|
|(3,927,010
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|(50,314,117
|)
|
|
|(7,380,041
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash proceeds from sale of Zhonghe, net of cash at Zhonghe of $172,812 and amount owed to Zhonghe of $4,023,656
|
|
|21,385,037
|
|
|
|-
|
|Sale of equity interest in subsidiary
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|3,048,483
|
|Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|
|
|8,430
|
|
|
|11,197
|
|Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|(336,949
|)
|
|
|(3,603
|)
|Cash provided by investing activities from continuing operations
|
|
|21,056,518
|
|
|
|3,056,077
|
|Cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|1,865,702
|
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
|21,056,518
|
|
|
|4,921,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank overdraft
|
|
|(2,082,149
|)
|
|
|(167,582
|)
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|
|
|86,557,148
|
|
|
|73,464,249
|
|Repayments of short-term borrowings
|
|
|(59,726,535
|)
|
|
|(71,250,503
|)
|Proceeds from a director
|
|
|686,185
|
|
|
|599,120
|
|Repayment of amount due to director
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(454,280
|)
|Cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations
|
|
|25,434,649
|
|
|
|2,191,004
|
|Cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|25,434,649
|
|
|
|2,191,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Effect of exchange rate change on cash
|
|
|(291,804
|)
|
|
|(407,008
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|(4,114,754
|)
|
|
|(674,266
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year
|
|
|7,119,686
|
|
|
|7,793,952
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year
|
|$
|3,004,932
|
|
|$
|7,119,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest paid
|
|$
|6,148,825
|
|
|$
|11,525,429
|
|Income taxes paid
|
|$
|147,905
|
|
|$
|193,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non cash investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Amount due to Zhengji to offset the sales price of equity interest in Zhengji
|
|$
|-
|
|
|$
|5,231,941
|
|Assumption of outstanding payable to former owner of Zhonghe by Huitong to offset the sale price of Zhonghe
|
|$
|36,137,505
|
|
|$
|-
|