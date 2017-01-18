China-Focused Marketing-Guidance Platform ChoZan Launches In Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - The most comprehensive guide to Chinese social media, ChoZan, today announced its launch in Hong Kong, unveiling its marketing-guidance platform. As the first of its kind, ChoZan will be placed as the go-to guide for agencies and companies seeking to engage consumers on Chinese social media, such as WeChat and Weibo.

Hong Kong has historically, and presently, benefited from its close proximity to China, serving as a super connector between the mainland and the West. In the past two decades Hong Kong has not only engaged in cross-border trade, but also accommodated various international retailers selling to mainland Chinese consumers and Western brands establishing regional offices.

With the continued decline in the amount of inbound Chinese travellers, which has seen visitor arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China decrease by 3.5% from 2015 to 2016 (according to Hong Kong Tourism Board), Hong Kong has seen a sharp decline in retail sales; Western brands have also suffered as a result. Local marketing teams now need to work proactively to attract Chinese customers to their stores, or explore other channels, such as online cross-border trade. These days, HK's major shortcoming might be the lack of understanding of the Chinese market, and modern Chinese consumers; particularly their habits, triggers, and buying behaviors.

China possesses the world's largest online retail market with total sales of 899 billion USD, whilst advertising spending on Chinese social media reached $6 billion USD in 2016. Consequently, Chinese social media is now the most important promotional channel for the Chinese market. Despite these numbers and an almost universal understanding that the Chinese market and Chinese consumers cannot be overlooked, most Hong Kong-based marketing departments do not possess the necessary knowledge and expertise to effectively market and sell to Chinese consumers. This is regardless of whether they are local or international brands, and B2B or B2C companies. These circumstances have made China-focused digital marketing platforms, like ChoZan, a necessity.

ChoZan understands the current landscape in China, and was carefully constructed to help various internal marketing teams and agencies utilize Chinese social media.

With the launch of ChoZan, there is now an option for agencies and internal marketing teams all over the world that are looking to capitalize on the rise of social media in China. ChoZan works with clients to improve understanding of Chinese consumers, by providing updates and advice regarding Chinese social media channels, tools, and marketing best practices. ChoZan's benefits can be divided into three core components: Navigators, Resource Centre, and Helpdesk. The ChoZan Navigators are essentially detailed e-books on marketing through Chinese social media, that are intended to transfer expertise. The Chinese social media platforms covered include: Weibo, WeChat, Douban, Youku, Yizhibo, and Miaopai; new Chinese social media navigators will be added quarterly. The second core component of ChoZan is the Resource Centre, which covers recent campaign cases and best practices, as well as blogger databases and reviews of crucial updates to social media platforms. The final component is the Helpdesk which includes email and one-on-one video conferences with ChoZan's social media experts.

Ashley Galina Dudarenok, Founder of ChoZan, has lived in China for five years, and has had a further six years' experience running a Hong Kong based digital marketing agency. Ashley stated that the launch of ChoZan in Hong Kong is pivotal considering the current trends in Chinese social media. "Considering the continued growth in social media use, which has seen a 14% increase in social media use in the Asia Pacific from 2015 to 2016 (according to smartinsights.com), and the current state of the dynamic Chinese consumer market, there is now a distinct need for marketing teams to effectively market their products via social media. This is true for both local Hong Kong agencies entering new social media platforms, and international brands looking to target Chinese consumers". Ms. Dudarenok further explained that marketing industry does not have a Chinese social media resource as comprehensive as ChoZan. "To date there has not been a Chinese social media guide that offers comprehensive e-book Navigators, a regularly updated and insightful Resource Centre, as well as one-on-one consultations and a Helpdesk backed by experienced professionals". With the outpouring of money into Chinese social media and online advertising sure to increase, it is up to ChoZan, to provide the expertise that marketing teams and agencies require to become front runners in the fiercely competitive metropolis of China, and its booming digital market.

ChoZan opens for subscriptions in Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore on 23 January 2017, and will further expand into USA by the end of Q1. To learn more about ChoZan and book an online demo, please visit www.chozan.co

ChoZan was created by a team of Chinese social media marketers, strategists, copywriters, designers, bloggers, and project managers based in Hong Kong. ChoZan serves marketing directors, social media managers, and SMM agencies. Their team provides a range of expertise and features to clients. Firstly, through navigators, the platform educates on how to choose, manage, and optimize the leading Chinese social media platforms for marketing. Secondly, in the Resources Centre ChoZan provides updates on the most successful campaigns, latest tools, features, regulations, and best practices in the fast-paced world of Chinese social media. Lastly, through Helpdesk it provides advice on how to draft strategy, create content, manage followers, engage thought leaders, and launch campaigns.

As of 23 January 2017, subscriptions to ChoZan will become available in Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore. ChoZan will have expanded to USA by the end of Q1, and further into the UK, Australia, and Canada by the end of Q2. For more information, visit http://chozan.co

