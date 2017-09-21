China Information Technology sets up research centre to seize the opportunity of big data analysis

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - China Information Technology Development Limited ("the Company" and its subsidiaries, collectively "the Group") ( HKSE : 8178) and its member company, Macro Systems Group ("Macro Systems"), are pleased to announce the establishment of the DataCube Research Centre ("DataCube"), aimed at promoting the research, analysis and application of big data, as well as to cultivate more data scientists and data analysts, in order to contribute to the construction of smart city in Hong Kong.

DataCube, covering over 2,000 square feet, adopts the most advanced hardware technology, and with platform integration and management service provided by Macro Systems. The technical team will make use of the conference room and the lecture hall to meet clients, to organize seminars regularly, as well as to provide clients with the most suitable big data solutions.

The Centre will showcase the latest technology and solutions which will set up a demonstration platform for big data applications and talent cultivation of the industry. Meanwhile, DataCube will organize seminars regularly to enhance the public's awareness and interest of big data, as well as going hand in hand with local education institutions to provide internship opportunities for students, so that they can explore extensively the application of big data in various aspects, and the career path of the industry. The centre will help to cultivate more enthusiastic and competent talents for Hong Kong.

Mr. Danny WONG Kui Shing, Chairman and CEO of the Group said, "With the development of global digitalization, there will be more and more data. It is essential to learn how to make use of data. DataCube is definitely an excellent platform for our potential clients to master data and its value. It will help our client to convert data into catalyst that fueling business growth."

Mr. Daniel WONG King Shiu, Executive Director of the Group said, "Currently, the development of data analysis is still in an early stage in Hong Kong. It has not been widely used and popularized. There are also not enough data talents. The establishment of the DataCube aimed at promoting the research, analysis and application of big data, as well as to cultivate more data scientists and data analysts,"

About China Information Technology Development Limited

China Information Technology Development Limited ( HKSE : 8178) mainly provides software development and system integration segmentation engages in the sale of computer hardware; the provision of software development services; the provision of system integration services, the provision of technical support and maintenance services; and provision of IT infrastructure solutions and maintenance services. China Info Tech, formerly Xteam Software International Limited, was established in the Cayman Islands on May 24, 2001, and has been successfully listed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) since December 11, 2001.

About Macro Systems Group

Macro Systems Group ("Macro Systems") is an IT services provider established in 1997, headquartered in Hong Kong. Macro Systems has set up operation office in Guangzhou with great effort in years to provide one-stop IT services to the Greater China.

Macro Systems helps their customers to promote sustainable business development through cloud computing and advanced technologies. With their professional knowledge and years of experience, Macro Systems provides IT solutions with comprehensive analysis of customers' need. The company's goal is to help customers to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency in order to focus on expanding business and maintaining sustainable business advantage in such a competitive era.