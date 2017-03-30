China Telecom Global Brings its Global MVNO, CTExcel, to Hong Kong

CTExcel now connects customers in four global markets on a single integrated network for data, voice, and text

Businesses and individuals can enjoy a range of mobile services across Mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong, all on one mobile plan and one SIM Card.

CTExcel's high quality solutions and packages connect Hong Kong customers with the world, and benefit global travellers on business or leisure alike.

China Telecom Global (CTG) today announced that Hong Kong's Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) has licensed the company to offer Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services in Hong Kong. CTG has expanded its mobile network footprint into Hong Kong with its CTExcel brand, giving corporate clients and consumers seamless and affordable access to 4G networks around the world through a single SIM card. Hong Kong marks the fourth international market in its repertoire, adding to the company's other launches in the United Kingdom in 2012, France in 2013 to cover the European region, and the United States in 2015.

The launch was marked with an opening ceremony attended by CTG's management team and over 150 business partners and customers. During the event, Mr. Jacques Bonifay, CEO of Transatel and Mr. Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, CEO of Uros were also on stage to make the announcement together with CTG's management team, that they will be using China Telecom's network to provide 4G roaming service to their customers travelling in Mainland China.

Integrating its telecommunications infrastructure from all four markets into one mobile network aligns with CTExcel's vision of lowering the connectivity barrier globally. The breadth of CTExcel's tailor-made global telecommunications portfolio provides users with access to international high-speed 4G LTE service and Mobile WiFi in over 100 countries, as well as the ability to perform IDD calls and SMS at some of the most cost-effective rates in the market.

By leveraging the network and service capabilities of its mobile business in Mainland China and Macau, CTExcel now offers Hong Kong customers a seamless and consistent mobile connection to different regions. It has also unveiled plans to roll out its "one-card-multiple-numbers" SIM card solution, which will allow customers to activate local numbers in multiple regions on a single SIM. The initiative caters especially to those who have close connections in different markets, allowing them to be contacted via local mobile numbers in a more convenient and cost-effective way.

"Along with announcement of the 'Belt and Road' strategy, Chinese enterprises have speeded up their pace of overseas expansion. The telecommunication demands of Mainland China, Hong Kong Macau, Europe and the Americas continue to increase. Coupled with China's booming outbound tourism sector, an even greater need arises for services that simplify and streamline the process of staying connected to home, particularly in nearby locations like Hong Kong that often act as connecting hubs to the rest of the world," said Mr. Deng Xiao Feng, CEO of China Telecom Global. "As the first batch of telecom companies from China to offer mobile services beyond the Asian market, we're committed to providing our customers with the same world-class connectivity that they can expect from our home-grown network."

Flexible and all-around packages to enterprises and individuals

CTExcel also provides bespoke solutions designed to meet the needs of travellers locally and internationally. Besides providing travellers the convenience of stable and high-speed mobile services locally and abroad, CTExcel also combats overseas roaming costs and meets demands for stable Internet connectivity on-the-go, through a Mobile WiFi solution that is supported in over 100 countries and regions, allowing businesses to "pool" data across employees in different markets. The MVNO also provides 24/7 customer support hotlines, and low-cost IDD and global SMS rates to both businesses and consumers.

"CTExcel can now provide a range of solutions that are excellent in both quality and dependability to businesses and consumers in both Mainland China and Hong Kong" says Mr. Deng Xiao Feng, CEO of China Telecom Global. "Reliable access to 4G LTE connectivity in multiple markets, backed up by global customer service support and cost-effective alternatives such as our Mobile WiFi service, makes staying online hassle free and less worrisome for today's highly mobile, always-on generation of travellers and entrepreneurs."

CTExcel's SIMs and services will be available for Hong Kong customers in the coming quarter of 2017 through local convenience stores, CTG's retail and commercial partners, and via online purchase. CTG's existing and prospective business customers can expect CTG's enterprise business team to serve their mobile requirements together with their global wireline business.

About China Telecom Global Limited

China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Telecom Corporation Limited. CTG was established in 2012 and headquartered in Hong Kong. China Telecommunications Corporation is one of the world's largest providers of integrated telecommunication services striving to enhance its capabilities in managing global operation, so as to keep pace with changing times. CTG has subsidiaries and affiliates in 27 countries and regions, 68 overseas PoPs, and delivers more than 20T in international connectivity bandwidth and intercontinental capacity. CTG also has 38 submarine cable resources, which CTG was involved in the construction of more than 10 of those cables. With the direct connections with more than 10 neighbouring countries and regions via terrestrial cables, CTG has mapped out a global service and capacity network.

Leveraging on its abundant resources in mainland China, CTG connects the Asia Pacific region and the world. It has gradually become a world-class integrated information service provider. Targeting international carriers, multinational corporation clients and overseas Chinese, CTG provides customized and cost-effective integrated communication solutions and diversified telecom services to cater to their global business needs. Its services include internet direct access, internet transit, data services, broadband, unified communications, internet data center, cloud computing, ICT services, fixed and mobile voice and value-added services, professional services and industry solutions, telecom operation consultancy and service outsourcing.

For more information on CTG, please visit www.chinatelecomglobal.com

About CTExcel

CTExcel is China Telecom Global's (CTG) brand for its multinational mobile business, targeting both businesses and consumers' markets. The company offers a wide array of bespoke mobile services with competitive price, high-speed and premium mobile network.

Our Mission

With its outstanding service quality, CTExcel is committed to meeting user demands for local and overseas mobile communications.

History

Following the launch of CTExcel in the UK in May 2012 initially, its MVNO services have expanded to France in October 2013 and America in May 2015. Hong Kong is the fourth market to benefit from this expansion, with plans to include additional markets in CTExcel's network underway. So far, its services have been widely acclaimed by different target groups, including enterprises, Chinese consumers, overseas students and tourists.

Services

As CTG's CTExcel aims to offer high quality and convenient mobile communications service by customising a wide range of services, including voice, SMS, mobile data, mobile payment, one-card-multiple-numbers, and other value-added services, tailored specifically to meet the needs of enterprise clients and consumers.

Customers can enjoy products and services such as:

4G LTE Service

IDD and Roaming

One-card-multiple-numbers

Mobile WiFi Service

24/7 Customer Service Call Centre and Online Portal

Visit our website at: http://www.ctexcel.com/