China Telecom Global, Daily-Tech and Global Switch Sign Game-Changing Agreement for Data Centre Industry

Pioneering and transformative co-operation framework agreement will see market leading trio partner on the provision of data centre facilities, services and developments worldwide

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - A game-changing co-operation framework agreement focused on data centre construction has been signed by China Telecom Global (CTG), one of the world's largest providers of integrated telecommunication services, Global Switch, the leading owner, developer and operator of large-scale, carrier and cloud neutral data centres in Europe and Asia Pacific, and Daily-Tech, a developer and operator of data centre infrastructure across China.

The agreement enables CTG and its partner Daily-Tech to draw on Global Switch's already significant data centre capacity, services, development and management expertise outside China, ensuring their growing customer base continues to receive world-leading, resilient and mission critical data centre infrastructure, facilities and services as they expand into global markets.

Global Switch currently operates 10 data centres in key connectivity hubs across Europe and Asia Pacific, providing around 300,000 square metres of state of the art technical space. It currently has operations in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Paris, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.

Under the terms of the agreement, the trio of businesses will enter into various co-operation arrangements with respect to data centre facilities, including: collaboration in developing new markets, adding to Global Switch's international footprint and capacity; joint marketing of services; one-stop service and system access; as well as data centre, network and systems integration services.

For all of the companies involved, this agreement provides a transformative platform from which to drive ongoing growth and expansion. CTG and Daily-Tech are boosting their competitiveness by ensuring secure and quality data centre capacity for customers on an international scale, while Global Switch has an opportunity to support and help grow CTG's extensive customer base worldwide, but remains a large-scale, carrier and cloud neutral, multi-tenant data centre provider.

The global and substantive nature of the arrangement also reaffirms a commitment from three leading and experienced businesses, to play an important role in delivering China's Belt and Road initiative, by underpinning the international expansion of Chinese companies.

The agreement was officially signed in Hong Kong on 25 April 2017 in a ceremony attended by: Deng Xiaofeng, Chief Executive Officer of China Telecom Global; Li Qiang, Chief Executive Officer of Daily-Tech; and, John Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer of Global Switch. Simon and David Reuben, Directors and long-term core shareholders in Global Switch, were also present at the ceremony, reflecting the importance of the occasion for customers, the three businesses, and the wider data centre industry.

The terms of this framework agreement clearly establish the co-operation intentions of the three companies involved. Going forward, each business will negotiate the appropriate details and form of co-operation for specific agreements that they enter into.

At the signing ceremony, Deng Xiaofeng, Chief Executive Officer of CTG, said: "We are delighted to enter into this worldwide relationship with two of the data centre industry's leading providers. This pioneering and important agreement will ensure our customers receive quality and secure data centre infrastructure, facilities and services as they expand internationally, as well as boosting CTG's competitiveness in new markets. We are also pleased to be taking another significant step forward in delivering against the objectives of China's Belt and Road initiative."

Li Qiang, Chief Executive Officer of Daily-Tech, added: "This is an innovative, enabling and global cooperation agreement between three large-scale businesses with significant experience. It will offer new and secure growth opportunities to our strategic customers, and reaffirms our collaborative approach towards overseas expansion, by finding and sharing opportunities with mutual benefits. Ultimately, we aspire to serve more Chinese and international customers by working together."

John Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer of Global Switch, said: "The signing of this agreement is a testament to Global Switch's considerable strength, experience and reliability as an international, large-scale, carrier and cloud neutral data centre owner, developer and operator. It represents another core building block in our future growth strategy, and is a further demonstration of the springboard and connectivity we can offer to companies seeking to expand within a secure, professionally managed and world class environment."

ABOUT CHINA TELECOM GLOBAL

China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Telecom Corporation Limited. CTG was established in 2012 and headquartered in Hong Kong. China Telecommunications Corporation is one of the world's largest providers of integrated telecommunication services striving to enhance its capabilities in managing global operation, so as to keep pace with changing times. CTG has subsidiaries and affiliates in 27 countries and regions, 68 overseas PoPs, and delivers more than 20T in international connectivity bandwidth and intercontinental capacity. CTG also has 38 submarine cable resources, which CTG was involved in the construction of more than 10 of those cables. With the direct connections with more than 10 neighbouring countries and regions via terrestrial cables, CTG has mapped out a global service and capacity network.

Leveraging on its abundant resources in mainland China, CTG connects the Asia Pacific region and the world. It has gradually become a world-class integrated information service provider. Targeting international carriers, multinational corporation clients and overseas Chinese, CTG provides customized and cost-effective integrated communication solutions and diversified telecom services to cater to their global business needs. Its services include internet direct access, internet transit, data services, broadband, unified communications, internet data centre, cloud computing, ICT services, fixed and mobile voice and value-added services, professional services and industry solutions, telecom operation consultancy and service outsourcing.

For more information, please visit www.chinatelecomglobal.com

ABOUT DAILY-TECH

Daily-Tech Beijing co., Ltd ("Daily-Tech") was founded in 2009 and has quickly grown into one of China's top three data centre providers, renowned for being an innovative high technology company supported by strong capital and business acumen. Daily-Tech's business partners include some of the world's most prestigious companies such as Schneider Electric; Johnson Controls and China Telecom. With over 800 employees, more than half of which are R&D professionals, Daily-Tech currently has a planned portfolio of ten high specification data centres in China, all of which are designed to meet the international Uptime Institute Tier III standard. Through the five data centres that are already operational -- one in Shenzhen, two in Beijing, one in Zhejiang Huzhou and one in Hong Kong Shatien -- Daily-Tech provides tailor made solutions for clients including Alibaba, China's leading e-commerce company and the world's biggest retailer. Daily-Tech is actively expanding its business footprint internationally by establishing international cloud computing centres for large enterprises, and by providing global SMEs international cloud integration solutions overseas and within the Shanghai Free Trade Zone.

For more information, please visit www.daily-tech.cn

ABOUT GLOBAL SWITCH

Global Switch is a leading owner, operator and developer of large-scale, carrier and cloud neutral, multi-tenanted data centres in Europe and Asia Pacific. Founded in 1998, Global Switch has a proven business model, demonstrable track record and is the highest credit rated data centre company in the world with investment grade credit ratings from Fitch, Moody's and Standard & Poor's. Global Switch is jointly controlled by Aldersgate Investments Limited (a Reuben Brothers company) and Elegant Jubilee Limited, a consortium of high quality, private sector Chinese corporate and institutional investors who acquired a 49% stake in the company in December 2016.

Global Switch is a vital and strategic partner for customers that require secure and resilient data centre services with scalable capacity and a high level customer service. The Company's focus is on highly resilient, central, low latency, network dense locations in prime city centre locations and internet hubs close to its customers on the edge of financial and business districts.

Global Switch's data centres operate exclusively in the Tier I markets of Europe and Asia Pacific to Tier III or higher and currently total around 300,000 sq m (3,200,000 sq ft) of gross floor space. They are occupied by a broad range of customers, global and national, large and small including government organisations, financial institutions, enterprises, global systems integrators, telecommunication carriers, cloud and managed service providers and other hosting businesses.

For more information, please visit www.globalswitch.com