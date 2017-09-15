China Telecom Global Launches SD-WAN Service Portfolio with Versa Networks

Service offering redefines the industry benchmark; enables enterprises to achieve greater digital transformation and business agility

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Sep 15, 2017) - China Telecom Global Limited (CTG), a pioneer in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and enterprise network technologies, today announced the launch of its SD-WAN service portfolio in partnership with Versa Networks, a leading provider of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions. This service offering aims to provide greater connectivity, flexibility and cost-savings for businesses around the world.

CTG is one of the first telecom service providers to launch a SD-WAN service globally. As part of China Telecom, CTG leverages on the Group's strengths in cable and wireless assets, delivering unparalleled connectivity to its customers with the flexibility of establishing a hybrid network with MPLS VPN. In addition, CTG's SD-WAN service is unique in that it enables direct and secure access to public cloud services such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon via backbone networks. The service will also be accessible via mobile devices. Furthermore, by leveraging on Versa's carrier-grade NFV software, CTG offers an on-the-go network diagnostics solution to its customers who are now able to easily check the quality of its connectivity.

"Today we are delighted to offer a new industry benchmark in enterprise network services for the new business world," said Joe Han, Executive Vice President, China Telecom Global. "CTG's industry experience, along with the strengths of China Telecom, enables a fast, seamless, secure and on-the-go experience for our customers. SD-WAN is the future for businesses -- especially SMEs -- seeking greater access, capacity, speed and control. Together with Versa Networks, we are committed to the evolution of SD-WAN."

The explosion in data generation and usage, as well as the continued evolution of cloud-based technologies has resulted in the rapid adoption and interest in SD-WAN. As a specific application of SDN technology, SD-WAN technology is utilised to connect enterprise networks over large distances. The benefits of the SD-WAN service offering are multi-fold; not only does it improve Internet connectivity, it also increases flexibility via cloud control which allows options of scaling up/down of connectivity based on specific times of the day, thus minimising the expensive investment in routing hardware.

"CTG is a pioneer in their vision for enterprise network services and we are delighted to be selected as their partner moving forward," said Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks. "Our partnership enables customers to implement a fast, fully scalable and agile service as they continue to address business and technological challenges."

This service offering is now available and it will grow to over 30 global cloud gateways (PoPs) by the end of 2017 across Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, providing seamless coverage for its users. To date, nodes have been set up in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Paris, Frankfurt, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Mumbai. CTG will also extend the service coverage to major cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen by leveraging China Telecom's domestic resources.

ABOUT CHINA TELECOM GLOBAL LIMITED

China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Telecom Corporation Limited. CTG was established in 2012 and headquartered in Hong Kong. China Telecommunications Corporation is one of the world's largest providers of integrated telecommunication services striving to enhance its capabilities in managing global operations, so as to keep pace with changing times. CTG has subsidiaries and affiliates in 27 countries and regions, 69 overseas PoPs, and delivers more than 20T in international connectivity bandwidth and intercontinental capacity. CTG also has 38 submarine cable resources, in which CTG was involved in the construction of more than 10 of those cables. With direct connections to more than 10 neighbouring countries and regions via terrestrial cables, CTG has mapped out a global service and capacity network.

Leveraging on its abundant resources in mainland China, CTG connects the Asia Pacific region and the world. It has gradually become a world-class integrated information service provider. Targeting international carriers, multinational corporation clients and overseas Chinese, CTG provides customized and cost-effective integrated communication solutions and diversified telecom services to cater to their global business needs. Its services include internet direct access, internet transit, data services, broadband, unified communications, internet data centre, cloud computing, ICT services, fixed and mobile voice and value-added services, professional services and industry solutions, telecom operation consultancy and service outsourcing.

For more information, please visit www.chinatelecomglobal.com