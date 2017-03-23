China Telecom Global Named a "Caring Company"

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) has been named a "Caring Company" by the Hong Kong Council of Social Services (HKCSS), entering the list for the first time since the company's establishment in Hong Kong.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Telecom managing its international businesses, CTG calls Hong Kong its home. This award recognises CTG's commitment to corporate social responsibility and continuous endeavours in supporting and caring for the local community, its staff and the environment.

"We're delighted to be part of the 'Caring Company' family. CTG has been actively involved in promoting community care and sustainable development in our corporate activities with the objective of building a positive corporate culture. We'll continue to support and promote social responsibility and the well-being of the local community," said Miss Ye Li Chun, Executive Vice President of China Telecom Global.

Among CTG's community caring initiatives were a partnership with Dialogue in the Dark to organise team building workshops, community fund raising events, and an internship programme to support career development for the local youth. To promote a harmonious and collaborative workplace, CTG established a staff recreation club with a variety of leisure activities.

The company also promotes a green working environment and makes efforts to minimise carbon emissions, conserve water resources and mitigate noise pollution in its daily operations.

About China Telecom Global Limited

China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation Limited. Established in 2012 and headquartered in Hong Kong, CTG connects the Asia Pacific region to the world. With direct connections to more than 10 neighbouring countries and regions via terrestrial cables, CTG has mapped out first-class services and network resources across the globe. CTG provides international carriers, multinational corporations, and overseas Chinese consumers with customised and cost-effective integrated communications solutions, as well as diversified telecom services to cater to their global business needs.

For more information on CTG, please visit www.chinatelecomglobal.com