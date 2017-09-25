China's Top Cloud Providers Adopt NVIDIA Volta GPUs to Supercharge Next-Gen AI Services

Alibaba Cloud, Baidu and Tencent Upgrade Data Centers with NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU Accelerators

BEIJING, CHINA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - GTC China - NVIDIA ( NASDAQ : NVDA) today announced that China's technology giants are adopting the new NVIDIA® Volta GPU computing platform to accelerate AI for a broad range of enterprise and consumer applications.

Speaking at the GPU Technology Conference in Beijing, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced that Alibaba Cloud, Baidu and Tencent are incorporating NVIDIA Tesla® V100 GPU accelerators into their data centers and cloud-service infrastructures.

"AI is the most important technology development of our time, with the greatest potential to help society," Huang said. "As the world's leading cloud providers deploy the world's best AI platform, with Volta GPUs and NVIDIA software, we'll see amazing breakthroughs in medicine, autonomous transportation, precision manufacturing and much more."

Alibaba Cloud, Baidu, Tencent Using V100 GPUs

Alibaba Cloud, Baidu and Tencent are upgrading their massive data centers, shifting from NVIDIA Pascal™ architecture-based systems to Volta-based platforms, which offer extraordinary speed and scalability for AI inferencing and training.

At the heart of the new Volta-based systems is the NVIDIA V100 data center GPU. Built with 21 billion transistors, it provides a 5x improvement over the preceding NVIDIA Pascal architecture P100 GPU accelerators, while delivering the equivalent performance of 100 CPUs for deep learning. This performance surpasses by 4x the improvements that Moore's law would have predicted over the same period of time.

Broad Support for Volta GPUs

"Working closely with NVIDIA, we are taking full advantage of the power and efficiency of Volta to strengthen Baidu Cloud, Intelligent Driving and our other AI initiatives. By leaning into the most advanced AI technology available, we are accelerating the application of AI to create more opportunities for our customers and society as a whole."

-- YaQin Zhang, president of Baidu

"With Alibaba Cloud's leading cloud computing capabilities and accelerating AI developments worldwide, we look forward to exploring enhanced AI-enabled services and cost-effective AI research and development by collaborating with NVIDIA and its Volta platform."

-- Jin Li, vice president of Alibaba Cloud.

"We use AI extensively on our products to improve the user experience, such as voice recognition in WeChat, augmented reality in QQ and Qzone, as well as providing data intelligence services on Tencent Cloud. Volta GPUs will enable our developers with unprecedented computing power to enhance our products, and we look forward to bringing the power of Volta with HGX to other businesses soon through Tencent Cloud."

-- Dowson Tong, senior executive vice president of Tencent and president of its Social Network Group

NVIDIA also announced that China's leading original equipment manufacturers -- including Inspur, Lenovo and Huawei -- are using the NVIDIA HGX reference architecture to offer Volta-based accelerated systems for hyperscale data centers.

