ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (CIIX) Engages NetworkNewsWire for Corporate Communications Solutions

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (the "Company") ( OTCQB : CIIX), the premier financial information website for Chinese-speaking investors in both the U.S. and China, announces that it has engaged the expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's solutions help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility via social media and a rapidly expanding distribution network of well over 5,000 key syndication outlets.

"ChineseInvestors.com has a strong history of providing investment-based education products and services. We are now taking significant strides to expand our operations and capitalize on the lucrative growth of the cannabis industry with the upcoming and previously announced launch of www.ChineseCBDoil.com," says Warren Wang, founder and CEO of CIIX. "This is an opportunity we certainly do not want to miss, and one that will require enhanced communication and transparency for existing and potential shareholders. At this time of incredible growth, we are pleased to partner with NNW to ensure effective and far-reaching communication to the investment community."

As part of the Client-Partner relationship between the companies, NNW will leverage its investor-based Brand Network of partners, various newsletters, social media channels, editorial articles, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for CIIX.

"CIIX has drawn specific blueprints to expand its focus to include the online sale of cannabidiol (CBD)-based nutrition and health products in China, a relatively untapped market with unseen potential," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW. "We are coming alongside CIIX at a time when effective communication is critical to success, reputation and corporate growth. We look forward to helping Warren's team build a presence in the cannabis industry while maintaining its long-standing position as a financial information website."

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. endeavors to be an innovative company providing (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) support services to various partners; (c) consultative services to smaller private companies considering becoming a public company; (d) advertising and public relation related support services; and (e) other services we may identify having the potential to create value or partnership opportunity with our existing services.

Subscribe and watch video commentaries: https://www.youtube.com/user/Chinesefncom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChineseFNEnglsh

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chinesefncom

For more information, visit www.ChineseInvestors.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) provides news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies who need to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website: http://nnw.fm/Disclaimer