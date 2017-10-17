Chipolo Card, the Thinnest Wallet Finder Available, Now Shipping Pre-Orders and Available for Purchase Worldwide

Chipolo also releases the second generation of its Plus and Classic smart keyrings as a part of the brand's refresh

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Wallets are among the most common items people lose. In just a five-year period, 323 million people in the United States alone will have lost their wallet according to CPP. Chipolo, the Slovenian, self-funded Bluetooth tracker startup giving every item the power to be found, solves this all too common problem with Chipolo Card, which is now shipping pre-orders and available for purchase. The company is also releasing new iterations of its Classic and Plus Bluetooth trackers as well as offering new, more vibrant colors to reflect the brand's redesign.

At .08 inches thick, 11 percent thinner than Tile Slim and 63 percent thinner than TrackR Bravo, Chipolo Card beats out competitors to become the world's thinnest Bluetooth tracker available today. Its thin profile helps you quickly locate lost wallets, passports and other small, but largely important items without adding bulk. Control your Chipolo Card though the Chipolo app, available for both iPhone and Android users. When your item goes missing within 200 feet of you, you can sound a 95-decibel ring to locate it.

"Avoiding losing your wallet and other personal items can be simple, especially when you have an entire community readily available to help in your search," said Primož Zelenšek, CEO and co-founder of Chipolo. "While we are focused on giving every inanimate object the power to be found, the true excitement of our products stems from Chipolo's community coming together to help one another find lost items. By integrating the Chipolo Platform into partner products with Knomo, Perry Ellis and more, the community has multiplied tenfold in the past year alone."

What happens if you're out of Bluetooth range? Not sure if your wallet is at home or on the bus? Easy! Chipolo's global Lost & Found Network bridges together users to help one another recover lost items. The connected community will automatically start searching for your lost wallet, and if one of the thousands of Chipolo users passes by it while running the app, you'll receive a confidential update with your wallet's last known location. Chipolo's growing network is enabling users to find more than 50,000 lost items daily.

As a part of the company's rebrand, Chipolo is also releasing the second-generation editions of its original products, Chipolo Classic and Chipolo Plus. Both products received hardware updates and new box designs with a reimagined logo. The Classic and Plus trackers are now available in a variety of six colors, so you can mix and match your Chipolos with all your important personal items. The bright colors make it even easier to find your lost items, and represent the colorful, energetic spirit of the Chipolo team. The company's brand refresh highlights clean and modern design as an extension of its simplistic company philosophy.

"Chipolo's story began with a professional, yet colorful group of friends working together to solve the simple, everyday problem of finding misplaced keys. Echoing the sense of family we instill in our office, through our rebrand, we've further solidified our mission to create a supportive, loyal community that can rely on one another to track down lost items. We're a passionate, vibrant and confident bunch at Chipolo and wanted to ensure the new logo, box designs and colors mirror who we are as a company."

Purchase the Chipolo Card for $35 and the new editions of Chipolo Classic and Chipolo Plus for $25 here.

About Chipolo

Chipolo, Inc. is an innovative multinational technology company, recognized as one of the leading brands on the Bluetooth tracker market. With Chipolo smart devices people can connect their belongings to the Chipolo app and from there on into a global community that is also open to external business partners and their products. Present in more than 200 countries and growing rapidly, the company is revolutionizing the way people look for their misplaced and lost belongings. Chipolo strongly believes in the power of its community and is already finding more than 50,000 misplaced items every day. With an exponentially growing network, they are paving the way to a world where we find everything together.