Chlorine Institute Recognizes 12 North American and International Facilities For "Diamond Level" Safety and Environmental Performance

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - An elite group of 12 North American and international chlor-alkali producers, packagers and bleach manufacturers received The Chlorine Institute's (CI) highest safety and environmental recognition at the Institute's 2017 Annual Meeting, highlighting the industry's long-standing commitment to safety performance and continuous improvement.

"CI's members 'Aim for Zero,'" said CI President Frank Reiner, "that is, zero injuries, incidents and releases." He added, "Our Diamond Level facilities not only aimed for zero, they achieved it, and their performance serves as benchmarks for the entire industry." The recognition is based on 2016 safety and environmental data, and a complete list of the 2017 recipients is included below.

To earn Diamond Level recognition, facilities must attain zero recordable injuries and zero RQ (reportable quantity) incidents and zero RMP (Risk Management Plan) incidents over a five-year period. "Diamond Level recognition is the 'Triple Crown' for safety and environmental excellence," Mr. Reiner said. "Recognizing facilities that successfully 'Aim for Zero,' encourages all facilities to set the highest bar for safety and environmental performance, while promoting continuous improvement."

Mr. Reiner concluded, "CI's recognition program reinforces CI's Member Safety and Security Commitment and affirms the importance of the training, instructional pamphlets, videos and other Institute resources that enhance safety for members, customers and the entire value chain."

Diamond Level Safety and Environment Performance Facilities - 2017

Chlor-alkali Producers

Covestro - Baytown, TX

The Dow Company - Schkopau, Germany

IQUISA (Industria Quimica del Istmo, SA de CV) - Santa Clara, EM, Mexico





Chlorine Packagers

Brenntag - Cornwall ON; Kansas City, MO; Chattanooga, TN

DPC Enterprises - Festus, MO

IQUISA - Hermosillo, Mexico

JCI Jones Chemicals - Riverview, MI





Bleach Manufacturers

Hawkins, Inc. - Memphis, TN

IQUISA - Tlaxcala, Mexico

Olin Corporation - Tracy, CA





The Chlorine Institute exists to support the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, secure, environmentally compatible and sustainable production, distribution and use of its missions chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org.